Cinemalaya 2024 calls for short film entries

AFTER two decades of celebrating Philippine independent filmmaking, the Cultural Center of the Philippines and the Cinemalaya Foundation Inc. open the screens for submission to the Short Film Category of the Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival 2024.

The deadline for submissions is on or before 6 pm on March 8, 2024.

The country’s biggest independent film competition is open to all Filipino filmmakers. Interested participants may submit a maximum of three entries but only one entry per proponent may be considered as a finalist.

Submitted entries must have been produced from March 3, 2023 to March 8, 2024. Short film entries that participated in other local and international festivals and competitions are qualified to join Cinemalaya. However, if an entry is submitted and selected as a finalist in both the Cinemalaya and Gawad Alternatibo, the said entry will automatically be removed from the Gawad Alternatibo lineup, in favor of Cinemalaya.

Entries may be submitted online or offline. For online application, submit all requirements through forms.gle/gb4csK1rcDqFwnhs7. Requirements include a duly completed entry form, synopsis in English, a brief resume with 2×2 photo/s of the filmmaker/s, and the final work in MP4 format, with violator/watermark (for screening purposes only) and properly labeled with title, production company, address and contact numbers, production date, director’s name, running time which should not exceed 20 minutes including credits.

For offline submission, send entries to the Film, Broadcast, and New Media Division office, located at the Cultural Center of the Philippines Annex Building, Vicente Sotto Street, Pasay City.

For offline submission, film entry must be submitted on a thumb drive (USB), with the entry form, synopsis, and filmmaker’s profile. All must be submitted in a long brown envelope properly labeled with the proponent’s name, title of the film, and contact details.

The Cinemalaya Selection Committee will shortlist 10 film finalists which will be screened at the 2024 Cinemalaya Film Festival on August 2 to 11, and will have the chance to compete for the coveted Balanghai trophies.

For full mechanics, visit the CCP website (www.culturalcenter.gov.ph) or the Cinemalaya website (www.cinemalaya.org).