Anyang ends TNT’s semifinals campaign in EASL

ANYANG Jung Kwan Jang ended the semifinals bid of TNT in the East Asia Super League (EASL) Home and Away Season, scoring a runaway 88-76 win on Wednesday night at the Philsports Arena.

Seongwon Choi had a sensational shooting from the floor by hitting a perfect 7-of-7 from beyond the arc to finish with a team-high 23 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field as the Red Boosters jumped the gun on the Tropang Giga in the first quarter, 34-19, to take control of the game.

The reigning Korean Basketball League champion secured its third win in five outings to clinch the second and last semifinals berth in Group A.

Undefeated Chiba Jets earlier clinched the first semis berth in the group with a perfect 6-0 slate.

“It’s exciting, so exciting. We’re ready to get out there and put on a show for EASL and EASL fans,” said Anyang import Robert Carter, who nearly put up a triple-double with his 22 points, 14 rebounds, and seven assists. “We just want to make this league something special and I think we can really do it, to put on a show and try to win it all.”

Anyang’s other import Jamil Wilson had a decent debut with 15 points and 14 rebounds, while Asian quota player and Gilas Pilipinas member Rhenz Abando watched on the sidelines as he continued to recover from his back injury.

TNT trailed by as many as 24 before Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, finally back in harness for the team after recovering from injury, tried to rally the Tropang Giga back but to no avail.

The former NBA player had an all-around game of 33 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists for TNT, which finished its campaign with a 1-5 record.

Rondae’s brother Rahlir added 20 points and 12 rebounds as the Hollis-Jefferson brothers made up 53 out of the total outing of the Tropang Giga.

Ryan Reyes finished with six points as no local players submitted double figures in scoring for TNT.

In the other EASL game, Ryukyu Golden Kings dealt the Taipei New Kings their first loss of the season, 90-67, at the Okinawa Arena in Japan.

The Golden Kings finished their campaign with an even 3-3 slate for solo second in Group B, enhancing their bid for a berth in the semifinals as they moved past Seoul SK Knights, who are relegated at third place at 2-2.

The New Kings fell to a 4-1 record as star player Jeremy Lin saw limited minutes after suffering a sprained ankle in the second quarter.