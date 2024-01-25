All-time favorite Chimichurri Roast is back

WHEN we think of Chimichurri Roast, the first brand that always comes to mind is Kenny Rogers Roasters. That’s because the chicken restaurant chain made it so popular back when it first introduced the Argentinian sauce into its menu last 2019.

The demand for the flavor has not waned even to this day because of its delicious mix of tastes, complementing the smoky and peppery taste of Kenny Rogers Roasters’ Roasted Chicken with the striking flavors of Chimichurri—and that’s why many restaurants also tried to replicate it into their menu. And, as a brand that constantly strives to listen to its patrons, Kenny Rogers Roasters is once again treating customers to an extraordinary culinary experience with the comeback of its well-loved Chimichurri Roast.

Now available at all Kenny Rogers Roasters, customers will once again be able to enjoy its signature roasted chicken with the bold and zesty flavors of the Chimichurri sauce.

Enjoy it solo with the Chimichurri Roast Solo B (P305) that comes with quarter roast chicken poured over with the zesty Chimichurri sauce. It is also served with two side dishes including the new Grilled Pineapple, rice and their signature corn muffin.

For meat lovers, there’s the new Chimichurri Grilled Pork Chop Solo B (P400), a marinated pork chop grilled to perfection and poured over with zesty Chimichurri sauce. The set is also served with two side dishes, including the new Grilled Pineapple, rice and the corn muffin.

Enjoy Kenny Rogers Roasters’ Chimichurri available for dine-in, takeout, or delivery through www.kennyrogersdelivery.com.ph, hotline 8-555-9000, or via GrabFood or foodpanda.