A Brown share sale secures nod

A Brown Co. Inc. on Wednesday said it has received the green light from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its plan to offer and issue 15 million preferred shares.

The shares, which are cumulative, non-voting, non-participating, non-convertible, peso-denominated, redeemable, and perpetual preferred shares, will be issued out of the 50 million preferred shares registration of the company.

A Brown said this will be the second tranche of its preferred shares offering, which could yield as much as P1.5 billion. The amount will be used for the development of pipeline residential projects.

The company said the shares may be offered in two series—series B and C.

It is targeted to be listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange this month.

The proposed offering is composed of up to 10 million preferred shares within each series will be available for purchase at the price of P100 per share with an oversubscription option of up to 5 million preferred shares.

Proceeds from the offer are aimed at supporting the development of pipeline real estate projects in Mindanao and Luzon, land banking initiatives and other general corporate purposes.

A Brown has assigned PNB Capital and Investment Corp. as its sole issue manager, lead underwriter and sole bookrunner for this transaction.

“Among our high-priority developments are Coral Bay Suites and Alexandrite Columns, both of which are condominiums with resort amenities and scenic views,” A Brown President and CEO Robertino E. Pizarro said.

The said projects mark A Brown’s first venture into vertical development.

The company’s first preferred shares offering was in 2021, when it raised a total of P1.33 billion.

A Brown said its reservation sales have been increasing over the past 3 years. In 2022, it reached P2.62 billion.

The company’s land banking also increased to 552 hectares from 293 hectares. A Brown’s E-Beam and Cold Storage Facility in Rizal, funded in part by the proceeds from the 2021 offering, is now 90 percent complete and will contribute significantly to earnings starting this year.

A Brown has established itself as a premier real estate company with mixed-use, nature-themed developments in Mindanao and Luzon.