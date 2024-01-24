URC Malaysia bags international awards

Universal Robina Corp. (URC) announced that its Malaysian unit bagged two international awards.

Universal Robina Munchy’s was named as one of HR Asia’s Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Malaysia chapter.

The Munchy’s brand, meanwhile, was selected as brand of the year under the biscuits category in Malaysia by the World Branding Forum.

The Best Companies to Work for in Asia award is a testament to the company’s dedication to fostering exceptional workplaces, URM’s CEO, Rodney Wong said.

URM was among 78 companies cited by HR Asia for its exemplary environments that prioritize employee well-being and growth.

The HR Asia program covers over 20,000 companies and surveys some 1.5 million employees across Asia.

“The significance of this recognition underscores our commitment to creating an environment where our employees thrive,” Wong said.

URM was also among the recipients of the World Branding Awards. This global recognition platform recognizes the best global, regional and national brands for their achievements.

The winners were selected after an appraisal of their brand valuation, a consumer market research, and a public online voting.

Munchy’s was again cited as the Brand of the Year under the biscuits category in Malaysia. It was the fifth straight year that it received this award.

“These accolades stand as evidence to our relentless pursuit of excellence, innovation and commitment to fostering an environment where our employees flourish,” Wong said.

“They further inspire us to continue pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks in our industry.”

In 2021, URC acquired Munchy’s, one of the leading biscuit manufacturers in Malaysia. Established in 1991, Munchy’s has now been recognized and successful brand in over 50 countries.