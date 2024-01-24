Two Filipinos nabbed in Japan for murder of Japanese couple

TWO Filipinos are being held in Japan in connection with the murder of a Japanese couple near Tokyo, Japanese media reported.

Quoting Japanese police, Kyodo News identified the Filipino suspects as Hazel Ann Baguisa Morales and Bryan Jefferson Lising Dela Cruz.

The Japanese couple – Norihiro Takahashi and his wife Kimie — was found dead inside their residence in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward last week. They were found on the bathroom floor in their home with multiple stab wounds.

Japanese investigators said the injuries of the 55-years old Japanese victim indicated that he struggled before he died.

Tokyo police first arrested the 30-year old Filipina after being sighted in the CCTV camera in the vicinity of the house of the Japanese couple last January 16. Morales is reportedly the girlfriend of the son of the slain Japanese couple.

“Morales denies the allegations, investigators said,” Kyodo reported.

Then the police arrested Dela Cruz, apparently an “acquaintance of Morales.”

Kyodo said that the Filipino is a technical trainee from Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is mum over the issue, while Philippine Ambassador to Tokyo Mylene Garcia-Albano said the Embassy is seeking consular access to speak with the Filipino suspects.