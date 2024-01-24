Traders riding long US Treasury positions starting to feel squeeze

THE standout bond-market position over recent months of long Treasuries is showing signs of cracking, as traders bail on futures positioning into the back-up in cash Treasury yields.

Last week saw a drop in open interest, or the amount of new risk, in 10-year note futures by almost 110,000 futures. It’s dropped over three consecutive sessions from Wednesday to Friday, the equivalent of roughly $7 million per basis point risk. The positioning shift came amid a selloff in Treasuries in which 10-year yields peaked at almost 4.20 percent on Friday.

Strategists at Bank of America see Treasury long positions under a squeeze. “While longs appear to have been the dominant trade in recent months according to our futures positioning proxy and momentum signal, many of these positions are now under pressure,” strategist Meghan Swiber said, adding that CTA buying has also now “likely peaked.”

Last week’s futures action included multiple block trades in 10-year note futures, including a large 10-year sale in connection with an apparent 2s10s steepener position.

Meanwhile in the cash market, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s latest Treasury positioning survey showed clients continuing to shift out of longs and into neutral.

There has been a notable shift in long-end skew to favor put options, as traders are paying a higher premium to hedge a selloff in the long-end of the curve over the past week. Some of the long-bond options put premium may be partly starting to reflect potential for a CTD shift in the long-bond futures contract and hedging around such a scenario.