The Italian eye: Not so typically male

THE good life is one lived between town and country, for fresh air and even fresher ideas. The FENDI Men’s Fall/Winter 2024-25 collection designed by Artistic Director of Accessories and Menswear Silvia Venturini Fendi muses on the noble pursuits of the great outdoors, streamlined by the swagger of the city.

Pondering the changing landscape of sartoria, the hybridity of the silhouette and its multiple meanings remains a constant question in menswear, answered by FENDI in ways that transcend and surprise. Uniting a deep knowledge of culture with the prowess of techniques new and old, subtle expressions of Europeana abound, from the soft rub of Casentino blanket wools to the waxy polish of all-weather cloths and the smooth hand of loden.

The collection features the hibernal palette of peat and granite, burnt umber, coal and forest green, bright swathes of cornflower and denim blues, cherry, grass green, canary yellow and cloud gray all flourish in contrast or tone-on-tone.

Expounding upon the duality of the urban and the bucolic, the spirit of the Scottish kilt is imbued across the collection in long pleated shorts worn with leather Wellingtons and hiking socks, flat-front checked skorts or classic trousers tweaked with controlled pleats down each leg.

Relishing in a sense of homely sophistication and a tribute to the Selleria and leather workmanship, the FENDI Men’s Fall/Winter 2024-25 accessories collection is all curves and contours, from the new Siesta bag that flattens like a pillow in striped quilting or shearling, to the folding modularity of the Melon hobo and backpack styles adorned with chrome FF2 hardware. On foot, lace-up deck shoes are elevated on a platform injected sole, while grain leather Wellington boots are traced with Selleria stitching up the ankle.

Guests who attended the show include South Korean actor Lee Min Ho, Chinese multi award-winning actor and FENDI Men’s ambassador Kuanghan Hsu, American actor and FENDI Men’s ambassador Jeremy Pope, and FENDI Men’s ambassador Massimiliano Caiazzo, American actor James Franco, British actor and FENDI Men’s ambassador Nicholas Galitzine, British actor Kit Harington of HBO’s series Game of Thrones, and British actor Ed Mcvey of the Netflix series The Crown.