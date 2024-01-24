‘Sustech can help gencos evalauate plant operations’

Tokyo—Sustech Inc. told officials of the Department of Energy (DOE) that there is a technology suited for the Philippines that can provide an accurate analysis of the performance of power plants even when glitches occur.

“There is a Japanese firm, it has AI capability, and it already has at least 21 patents. The experience is that it can process the data, whether (power plant) is on outage, whether it’s on making sure that the size of transmission, energy storage is correct,” said DOE Director for the Energy Utilization Management Bureau (EUMB) Patrick Aquino.

He identified the Japanese firm as “Sustech, but it is up to genco [generation company] to purchase or subscribe to the service.”

The company, according to Aquino, claimed that its technology has an accuracy rate of 92 to 94 percent.

“I will pass on the information to others as if it is that accurate, (then) it can be a good tool. I will share that not only to the Secretary, but also the ERC [Energy Regulatory Commission], which will also be a good recipient of that because they can put in all of the data, let the program run, and be able to identify the problem.”

The technology requires that historical data be utilized for at least two weeks to assess the performance of the power plant so it can gather all information and assess its performance, possibly detecting even errors in its operation.

Citing the Panay power incidents, DOE Undersecretary William Fuentebella said this technology is able to gather the data and provide an analysis thereafter.

“We already have policies in place such as the ‘causer pays’ mechanism, but we have to release first the price determination methodology. Whoever caused the outage must pay, whether it’s the genco or the transmission, this will be later on determined.”

Senator Win Gatchalian said power-generating companies that are unable to provide a stable and steady supply of electricity should be held accountable for outages that result in economic losses.

Gatchalian made this pronouncement following a power interruption in Negros and Panay sub-grid due to an unplanned outage of Panay Energy Development Corp. (PEDC) Unit 3 last January 17.

Specifically, the lawmaker called on the DOE and the ERC to audit generation companies that consistently breach the reliability index and, if warranted, impose sanctions against them.

“Generation companies that consistently fail to provide their committed power supply should be held accountable. They should not be allowed to get off the hook easily,” he said.

The lawmaker said holding generation companies accountable for power outages is explicitly provided for under ERC Resolution No. 10, series of 2020, which enforces the maximum number of days for the annual unplanned outages in generating assets.

It can be recalled that the blackout that struck Western Visayas for several days early this year was attributed in part to the unplanned outage of PEDC Units 1 and 2, as well as the Palm Concepcion Power Corp. (PCPC) Unit 1.

Gatchalian had earlier called for stiffer penalties against industry players found guilty of mismanaging power-related issues that result in economic losses, emphasizing that any penalty should be commensurate with the economic loss incurred in affected areas.

He noted that in the case of the widespread power outage experienced in Western Visayas for several days, economic losses incurred by both Iloilo province and Iloilo City have reportedly reached P5.7 billion.

Under the reliability index implemented since 2020, for power facilities equipped with pulverized coal technology, their allowable “unavailability” or outages shall be equivalent to 44.7 days—comprising 27.9 days of planned outages and 16.8 days of forced or unplanned outages. For coal plants running on circulating fluidized bed technology, allowable outages shall be for aggregate 32.3 days with 15.4 days of planned outages and 16.9 days of unplanned outages.