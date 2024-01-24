SMNI ordered to halt operations

The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) has issued a cease and desist order against Swara Sug Media Corp., the operator of broadcasting company Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI), effectively stopping its radio and TV station operations.

“The said order was issued pursuant to Section 4, Rule 10 of The 2006 Rules of Practice and Procedure before the National Telecommunications Commission, which allows the NTC to motu proprio issue a cease-and-desist order against any respondent pending hearing and final consideration in order to protect the interest and welfare of the public,” the NTC said in a statement.

The January 18 order stems from administrative case 2023-052 and is based on NTC’s rules allowing such measures to protect public interest during pending hearings.

The NTC further noted that the decision to issue the order is also related to the supposed non-compliance of SMNI with a prior 30-day suspension order.

“The NTC has received reports showing that Respondent did not strictly comply with the suspension aspect thereof and was still operating in certain areas in Region VI by as late as 27 December 2023,” it said.

Furthermore, during an administrative hearing on January 4, Swara Sug was granted an extension until January 15 to file its answers. Instead, the company submitted a Motion for Bill of Particulars on January 11, which the Commission later denied on January 16.

Additionally, Swara Sug unsuccessfully attempted to disqualify all three sitting Commissioners from the case, a motion the NTC dismissed on January 17, citing a lack of merit.

“The NTC has directed SMNI to explain in writing within 15 days from receipt of the Order dated 18 January 2024, why it failed to strictly comply with the 30-day suspension order, and directed it to cease and desist from operating its radio and television stations pending hearing and final consideration of the above-captioned administrative case,” the NTC said.

When sought for comment SMNI Legal Counsel Mark Tolentino confirmed that the group has received the NTC’s order on Monday.

“Just received the order yesterday afternoon. We can’t believe that the order was real because it has no legal basis. We will study all possible legal remedies, including filing a motion for reconsideration,” he said via SMS.

SMNI was recently in hot waters after the House of Representatives’ Committee on Legislative Franchises conducted three committee hearings that raised concerns about SMNI’s operations.

During the hearings, lawmakers claimed that SMNI had allegedly committed infractions, including the dissemination of deliberately false information or willful misrepresentation, which could be detrimental to the public.

The committee also noted that SMNI had “committed infractions of the Philippine Constitution, Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas, Broadcast Code, and the Revised Corporation Code.”

These allegations prompted Congress to call on the NTC to suspend SMNI’s operations through a House Resolution, with the NTC giving “due deference to such determination of the House of Representatives and its authority over all matters directly and principally relating to the grant, amendment, extension, or revocation of franchises.”

SMNI, owned by Davao-based preacher Apollo Quiboloy, has a television news channel and operates a radio channel in Manila.

In December, the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) slapped a two-week suspension on two of its programs, Gikan Sa Masa, Para Sa Masa and Laban Kasama ng Bayan.

Gikan Para Sa Masa was suspended after it aired former President Rodrigo Duterte threatening Act Teachers Partylist Rep. France Castro.

Laban Kasama ng Bayan, meanwhile, was placed in a two-week suspension following hosts Jeffrey Celia and Lorraine Badoy’s reports on the alleged travel extravagance of House Speaker Martin Romualdez.