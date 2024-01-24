Shearline toll to Davao Region: 16 dead and 606,483 affected

DAVAO CITY – The Davao Region sustained the most number of casualties and agricultural losses in the changing weather ahead of the El Niño dry spell beginning in summer this year.

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said it counted 16 dead in the landslides and incidents of flash flood in communities.

OCD added more than 600,000 families were affected when the shearline effect of clashing of the cold and hot air currents in western Pacific Ocean barreled through eastern Visayas and eastern Mindanao.

The bulk of the casualties was reported from Mount Diwata, Monkayo town, in the former gold-rush site when the supposed gathering house of Christian worshippers was smashed by falling stones and boulders in a landslide in the area on January 16. Six of a family of seven were killed or buried along with one of the neighbors.

A total of 11 dead were counted in Mount Diwata, one in Maragusan, all in Davao de Oro, two in Davao City, one in Mati, Davao Oriental and one Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental.

Five were also injured in the landslide in Mount Diwata.

A total of 74 landslide incidents were reported across the region, 59 of them accounted by mountainous Davao de Oro.

More than half a million residents, or 606,483, either found their houses submerged or destroyed by the rain or landslide, or were uprooted by the imminent threat to their houses and had to seek temporary shelter in the evacuation centers. Some 337 barangays were either flooded or affected by the landslides.

Many of the affected residents were in Davao del Norte (349,589) and Davao Oriental (149,811). Some 92,652 residents were affected in Davao de Oro. Of the total number of affected persons, 12,725 sought shelter at the evacuation centers and 13,717 were taken in by relatives.

Some 29 road sections and 11 bridges were rendered impassable at the height of the shearline. And 161 houses were either partially or totally damaged.

The Department of Agriculture reported that 144.56 metric tons of various crops were lost to the flood in the provinces of Davao de Oro and Davao del Norte. Losses were estimated at P68,094,138. A total of 5,816 farmers were affected.

Damage to infrastructure was estimated at P26.87 million.

Davao del Norte already declared state of calamities to its five towns to enable them to utitlize their calamity fund.