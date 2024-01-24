Seniors, PWDs to enjoy toll discounts soon, vows SMC

THE House of Representatives on Tuesday received an assurance that millions of senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs) would soon enjoy a 20-percent discount on the use of expressways and skyways in Metro Manila, southern Luzon and northern Luzon.

The assurance was given by a representative of San Miguel Corp. (SMC) during the inquiry conducted by three committees: on ways and means, on senior citizens, and the special committee on PWDs. This investigation aims to address gaps and confusion in the implementation of laws regarding discounts and benefits for the elderly, PWDs, and solo parents.

Speaker Ferdinand Romualdez ordered the inquiry upon receiving complaints that many business establishments have not been honoring the mandated privileges.

Rafael Yabut, head of SMC’s infrastructure group and former public works undersecretary, expressed support for the 20-percent discount and committed to coordinating with the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) and other relevant agencies for its implementation.

He said they would coordinate with the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) and other concerned agencies on how to grant it.

Albay Rep. Joey Salceda, chairman of the ways and means committee, proposed a mechanism where the 20-percent discount would be added as an equivalent amount to the cost of an expressway or skyway radio frequency identification (RFID) card or its top-up load.

This way, he said there would be no loss for the expressway/skyway operator.

“In other words, it would be an add-on. If you buy P5,000, you get P6,000, or P1,000 more, which is equivalent to 20 percent. There is no loss on the part of the expressway/skyway operator,” he said.

Salceda suggested that the RFID sticker should be attached to the vehicle registered under the name of the senior citizen or PWD.

SMC operates the Metro Manila and Ninoy Aquino International Airport skyway systems, the South Luzon Expressway, the Southern Tagalog Arterial Road, and the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway.

The other toll roads in Luzon are operated by Metro Pacific Corp. These are the North Luzon Expressway, Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway, Cavite-Laguna Expressway, Cavite Expressway, and NLEX-SLEX Connector.

No one spoke for Metro Pacific during this Tuesday’s hearing.

Airlines, too

The three committees also checked on the compliance of Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific regarding discounts for senior citizens, PWDs, and students.

Representatives from the airlines mentioned the availability of options on their websites for those eligible to avail themselves of the discounts.

Salceda listed alleged violators of laws on discounts and benefits, including major malls, drugstores, supermarkets, and food and transportation service providers. Food Panda and Grab were named among the alleged violators, and Salceda stated that the committees would invite them for further discussions.

Goldilocks, accused of limiting the 20-percent discount, did not send a representative to the hearing, and Salceda mentioned plans to invite them again.

During the three committees’ first hearing last week, Starbucks told the panels it has scrapped its “one food item, one beverage” limit on the application of the 20-percent discount and apologized for its “mistake.”