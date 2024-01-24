Senate, House gird for war over ‘P.I.’ as Cha-cha route

THE two chambers of Congress appeared headed for a legal battle on Tuesday after all 24 senators signed a manifesto rejecting People’s Initiative as a way to push for Charter change, which Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri described as an effort to destabilize the bicameralism of the Senate and House of Representatives and undermine democracy.

Majority Leader Joel Villanueva and Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa also delivered impassioned attacks on the “PI” on the floor, both saying the ongoing campaign for a people’s initiative to allow Charter amendments—through a constituent assembly drowning out 24 senators’ vote with the vote of 300 members of the House of Representatives—was obviously not grassroots initiated but a devious plot by politicians. Dela Rosa called it a “politicians’ initiative.”

However, House Committee on Ways and Means Chairman Joey Sarte Salceda on Tuesday stressed the legitimacy of the People’s Initiative as a constitutional amendment process, saying that neither the Senate nor the House can deny the people’s sovereign right to initiate constitutional changes and that lawmakers should not be afraid of the popular will.

“That is why, despite its broad powers to legislate, the Senate can issue only a statement against the People’s Initiative. Ultimately, over and above the House and the Senate, the people are supreme and sovereign,” Salceda said in a statement.

“Once the signature campaign crosses the 12-percent threshold for registered voters nationwide and 3 percent per district, the Constitution should operate, and a plebiscite to bring the matter to the people directly is in order,” he added.

Senators signalled, however, this will not come easy, with Zubiri saying they are ready to mount a legal challenge in the Supreme Court, and asked Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III, a Bar topnotcher, to help them with it.

Addressing the Senate’s reservations about foreign ownership of land, Salceda questioned the effectiveness of current land policies in protecting the agriculture sector.

He also raised critical points about the impact of restrictive policies on farm mechanization, poverty rates among agricultural households, and the stagnant growth of the agriculture sector.

“Are we protecting our farms or starving them of capital? We have the lowest farm mechanization among all major Asean economies [1.2 horsepower per hectare versus 1.6 percent on average],” he said.

“Are we protecting our farmers or keeping them poor? Over 42 percent of agricultural households are poor, versus 11 percent for non-agricultural households. That means our non-agricultural households alone are already at the same poverty rate as rich countries like Germany and Canada,” he added.

Salceda challenged the notion that protecting restrictive land policies equates to success. He pointed out that countries with the highest agricultural efficiency, such as Israel and the Netherlands, impose no restrictions on foreign ownership of private land.

These countries, despite their limited land supply, have thrived by attracting foreign capital and technology into their agriculture sectors, said Salceda. “Frankly, to address the heart of the matter, so what if a foreigner buys land? As long as he buys it at a fair price and invests to make it productive. I would rather allow the foreigner to do agriculture here than import cheaper food abroad with hard-earned OFW dollars. We Filipinos are already among the largest landowners in Australia, and that country does not complain,” he said.

“We have already tried some of the most radically nativist land policies the world has ever known—from comprehensive land reform to near-total restrictions on the foreign ownership of land to heavy tariffs against agricultural imports to restrictions on land consolidation. Nothing has worked to actually feed our people and lift farmers out of poverty,” he added.

“Perhaps we should try freedom—the freedom of the people to amend their constitution. The freedom of farmers to work with foreign capital and technology. The freedom of Filipinos to invest in the agriculture sector,” he added.

That “freedom,” however, is precisely what senators said they are questioning, given what Villanueva described as “numerous” complaints of ordinary people who claim they were duped into signing forms that turned out to be endorsements of a people’s initiative.

“We should not be afraid of the popular will. The House is not, and the Senate, as a bastion of democracy, should not be,” Salceda insisted.

