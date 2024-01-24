Restoration and redevelopment

Metro Manila is a sprawling megalopolis that is home to close to 15 million people. Its huge population had led to a demand for more infrastructure and services, which overwhelmed local government units.

It is a classic case of a poorly planned urbanization that resulted in the growth of slum settlements, congested traffic and greenhouse gas emissions, and poor air quality. But with long-term planning, a decongestion strategy and a vision for a green environment, its redevelopment is not impossible.

Like my father, I am an advocate of making cities and human settlements safe and sustainable. I have learned valuable lessons from our family’s experience as a provider of housing to millions of Filipinos. Homeowners seek peace and security and a decent quality of life. They also want a clean environment, where nature and biodiversity are preserved.

How do we redevelop and restore Metro Manila to its old grandeur is a big challenge. Its redevelopment and restoration cannot be done in one fell swoop. Sometimes, we need a series of baby steps to realize our objectives. And these baby steps will make a difference in the long run.

At the heart of restoring and redeveloping the capital region, in my personal opinion, is the cleanup of Pasig River that connects Laguna de Bay to Manila Bay. It is a strategic river, stretching 25.2 kilometers, and bisects the capital of Manila and its surrounding urban area into northern and southern halves. The Marikina River and San Juan River, which begins near La Mesa Dam and meets with Mariblo Creek in Quezon City, are the major tributaries of Pasig River, making the latter a major and mighty river.

I am citing the restoration of Pasig River after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos took the personal initiative last week to supervise the waterway’s rehabilitation program.

The President declared during the ceremonial opening of the “Pasig Bigyang Buhay Muli”: Pasig River Urban Development Showcase that the project would not be a passing campaign or a fleeting trend.

The project aims to turn the tidal estuary into a vibrant watercourse with numerous advantages for the public. His vision includes the establishment of safe walkways and bikeways along the riverbanks, a greener corridor and a series of parks for nearby communities.

President Marcos last year signed Executive Order 35 that created the Inter-Agency Council for the Pasig River Urban Development (IAC-PRUD). The council is primarily tasked to “facilitate and ensure the full rehabilitation of the banks along the Pasig River water system […] to provide alternative transportation, propel economic opportunities, and boost tourism activities.”

The revitalization of the river will surely create an economic impact. As envisioned, it will optimize the deployment of ferryboats and establish additional stations to encourage more commuters to utilize the maritime transportation system. An alternative ferry transportation will decongest traffic and provide relief to our weary commuters.

I also admire the sincerity of President Marcos in reviving the Pasig River. “…I will not be deterred from placing a bet on this endeavor because the presidency is about attaining the grand, and not wasting mandates on the petty,” he says. “Do not expect any half-hearted commitments. Not from this president. In everything I do, I am all fully in.”

The Pasig River restoration is one step to correct the mistakes of previous policy makers in developing urban areas. The uneven development, as my father noted in one of his columns before in this paper, resulted in traffic congestion, air pollution and the unmitigated migration of people to Metro Manila in search of jobs.

Redeveloping Metro Manila and restoring its numerous waterways such as Pasig River and greening parts of the capital region will be a welcome respite for its population. Parks and open spaces are the lungs that Metro Manila residents need to breathe fresh air.

Its redevelopment and restoration will contribute to making it a sustainable place to live in. As the United Nations observed, many cities are more vulnerable to climate change and natural disasters due to their high concentration of people. Building urban resilience is crucial to avoid human, social and economic losses.

Making Metro Manila a sustainable metropolis, thus, is our gift to the young and the next generation.