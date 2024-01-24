Rabe crashes out in Youth Olympics with knee injury

GANGWON, South Korea—Laetaz Amihan Rabe suffered left knee injury while warming up at the Welli Hilli Ski Park Resort in Hoengseong-Gun and was ruled out of the women’s slopestyle of freestyle skiing in the Fourth Winter Youth Olympics in Hoengseong-Gun.

She was brought to the Doctors at the Wonju Severance Christian Hospital with her dad by her side.

Doctors have yet to release an official diagnosis of her injury and was doubtful for the free ski big air on Sunday.

“I’m disappointed and devastated because the weather was also good. I wanted to compete, but they didn’t allow me,” Rabe, 14, said. “They don’t want me to move my leg, but I haven’t felt any pain for now.”

Rabe was doing routine pre-competition warmup in ideal -10 Celsius conditions when she landed badly after a jump.

Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino felt sorry for Rabe.

“It feels so sad to hear the news that she got injured and was unable to compete,” Tolentino said. “But her safety is more important. Snow sports are risky and dangerous.”

Rabe also crashed in training Monday and sustained a concussion in the jaw.

“She really wanted to go for it despite her condition, but we didn’t let her after she felt some pain in her left knee,” Ric Rabe said. “It’s maybe the athlete’s adrenaline rush that kept her going.”

“But she’s in high spirits and praying to still compete on Sunday,” Ric added. “It’s up to the doctor’s decision.”

Chef de Mission Ada Milby was immediately on hand to manage injured Rabe.

Speed skater Peter Joseph Groseclose was also hospitalized because of a cut in foot during the men’s 500 meters final Monday at the Gangneung Ice Arena. He had to use crutches.

Cross country skier Avery Balbanida was expected Thursday for the 7.5-km classic skiing and sprint freestyle events on Monday and Tuesday.