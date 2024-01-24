PHL envoy meets 18 Pinoy seafarers held in iran

PHILIPPINE Ambassador to Tehran Roberto Manalo met the 18 Filipino seafarers on board the seized oil tanker M/T St. Nikolas on Friday, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said.

This developed as Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo met with the Iranian vice president in Uganda and requested that the Filipino seafarers be released immediately.

The Filipino seafarers were caught in the geopolitical quagmire between the US and Iran. In 2023, the US seized the ship (then named Suez Rajan) for allegedly bringing Iran’s oil, in violation of the oil embargo sanction by the US on Iran. Last January 11, Iran’s Navy seized the oil tanker while transiting the Gulf of Oman in “retaliation” for the US confiscation of Iranian oil last year.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has granted the request of the Philippine government for consular access to the Filipino seafarers and immediately coordinated Ambassador Manalo’s trip.

De Vega told BusinessMIrror that the 18 Filipinos are “alright and treated well.”

“They [seafarers] are now allowed to use their cellphones to call their families everyday,” he said.

It looks like the Filipino crew will not be charged before any Iranian court.

Iran’s media reported that the seizure of the Marshall Island-flagged and Greek-owned oil tanker was in compliance with a court order. Iran had accused the US Navy of “piracy,” by taking US$56 million worth of Iranian oil from this ship and diverting them to Texas last year.

The DFA official said that even though the Filipino seafarers will not be held liable for the alleged “piracy,” they cannot be released “without replacements.”

“The ship cannot be just left anchored without a crew manning it,” he explained.



SFA, Iran VP meeting

At the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Kampala, Uganda, Secretary Manalo and Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber met and had a “candid exchange on geopolitical issues and the safety and welfare of PH seafarers.”

“I likewise asked for the release of the 18 PH seafarers currently aboard the detained ST Nikolas, and requested that Iran continue to grant consular access to our Embassy in Tehran, and allow regular contact between the seafarers and their families back home,” Manalo wrote on his X post.

Manalo and Mokhber also noted the potential to grow the Philippine-Iran trade relations.