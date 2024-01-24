PHILIPPINE Navy-Go-For-Gold dealt Gilas B a 14-10 beating to make the win column of the Philippine Basketball Association Women’s 3×3 Invitational on Tuesday at the Ayala Malls Circuit Makati.

Former UAAP Finals MVP Trixie Antiquera led Navy with six points including the deuce that clinched the win for the debuting team.

Navy joined Uratex Dream (2-0) as the only two teams that have a perfect record in the revived tournament which formally kicked off on Monday.

Veteran Andrea Tongco, a former Gilas Pilipinas stalwart, added four points and teamed up with Afril Bernadino as Navy went on a closing 5-0 run to take the fight out of Gilas-B.

Jhazmin Joson finished with five points to pace Gilas-B, which fell to an even 1-1 record in a tie with Angelis Resort.

Gilas-A is the only winless team in the tournament so far at 0-2 after back-to-back losses on opening day against Gilas-B and Angelis Resort.

Action will resume next week when games will be played at the Ayala Malls Market! Market!