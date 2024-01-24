Perpetual turns back JRU in NCAA beach volley

University of Perpetual Help’s Mary Rhose Dapol and Krisha Cordero turned back Jose Rizal U’s Karyla Rafaela Jasareno and Czarina Nina Ramos, 21-12, 19-21, 15-13, on Wednesday to seize the early share of the lead with three others at the start of the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 99 beach volleyball in Subic Bay.

It was a win that jump started the Lady Altas’ bid of snaring their first title since capturing a spectacular four-peat feat 11 years ago.

Also hurdling their opening round assignments in the women’s division were San Beda, Emilio Aguinaldo College and Arellano U.

SBU’s Angel Habacon and Reyanna Caneta smashed Lyceum of the Philippines U’s Christina Cañares and Baby Mar Nichole Collado, 21-13, 21-8; EAC’s Cathrine Almazan and Christine Joy Cordial edged Mapua’s Raina Airyl Verginio and Nadine Angeli Berces, 14-21, 21-16, 15-8; and AU’s Alona Nichole Caguicla and Harem Ceballos trounced St. Benilde’s Angelika Mondejar and Doreen Baguio, 21-15, 21-17.

The Lady Blazers bounced back from the defeat after they downed San Sebastian’s Kat Santos and Juna May Gonzales, 21-12, 21-12, to claim their first win and stay in the medal hunt.

In men’s action, JRU’s Windel Laurenciana and Matthew Miguel shocked defending champion UPHSD’s Louie Ramirez and Jefferson Marapoc, 22-20, 18-21, 15-11, to set in motion its own championship aspirations.

Other results saw AU’s Adrian Villados and Arman Clarence Guinto surviving CSB’s Leonard Van Jaboli and Arnel Christian Aguilar, 24-26, 21-17, 15-8; Mapua’s Kenneth Eslapor and Saint Marlowe Jamisola fending off EAC’s Bhim Lawrence Diones and Ervin Patrick Osabel, 21-19, 9-21, 15-10; San Beda’s Aidjien Josh Rus and Mohammad Shaif Ali Tahiluddin flattening LPU’s Janse Palad and Josue Velasco III, 21-18, 21-14; and CSB’s Arnel Christian Aguilar and James Harold Marasigan besting Kyle Angelo Villamor and Jezreel Franz Marcos, 12-21, 21-19, 15-13.