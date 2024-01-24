PBMM says he is not endorsing Taiwan independence, wants peaceful reunification

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said while the country backs the reunification of Taiwan and China, he said it should be done in a peaceful manner.

“We are not endorsing Taiwanese independence. Taiwan is a province of China. But the manner that they will be brought together again is an internal matter. What we are after is it will be done peacefully without any conflict,” the chief executive said in an exclusive interview with GMA News last Tuesday.

He made the remark when asked about his reaction on China’s condemnation of his congratulatory message to Lai Ching-te after he was elected as Taiwan’s new President.

Beijing called Marcos’ message as a “serious violation of the One China principle” since he extended it to a Taiwanese official known for his anti-China stance.

Marcos said he was surprised by Beijing’s violent reaction to his message, which he said was merely a form of reciprocity.

“When I became President, they congratulated me…It is just common courtesy to do the same to them,” the President said.

The incident prompted Beijing to summon Philippine ambassador to the People’s Republic of China Jaime FlorCruz to explain the incident.

Even prior to the incident, tension between Manila and Beijing remain high due to the incursion of Chinese ships within the country’s exclusive economic zone in the West Philippine Sea.