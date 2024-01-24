PBBM salutes Para Games athletes

THE government awarded Filipino para athletes in the Fourth Asian Para Games in Hangzhou last year a total of P33 million in cash incentives in recognition of their heroic deeds in Hangzhou, China.

“As we hand these to you, remember that these are not merely monetary tokens, they are symbols of the love of your countrymen and their admiration for all the sacrifices that you have made for you country and for your countrymen,” President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said during the awarding ceremony in Malacañang last Wednesday.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) gifted the para athletes P19.5 million and the P13.45 million came from the Office of the President.

Rewarded sere Jerold Mangliwan in athletics and Jean-Lee Nacita, Jasper Rom, Arman Subasta, Cheryl Angot, Bernardo, Henry Cheyzer Mendoza, Menandro Redor and Sander DE Severino in chess and Gary A. Bejino and Ernie Gawilan in swimming.

They won 10 gold, four silver and five bronze medals for a ninth place finish in the overall medals race.

Marcos likened the members of the Filipino contingent to Apolinario Mabini, one of the country’s heroes known for contributing to the country’s independence movement despite his disability.

“Mabini, who after losing the use of his legs, used his brilliant mind to rally the people to rise up, to fight, and chase the freedom that we so well-deserved,” President Marcos told the athletes. “You are the same.”

“You have projected that adversity can be overcome, impairment can harness inspiration, and barriers can be bridges to triumphs,” Marcos said. “You are the poster boys and girls for surmounting the odds.”

The President also lauded the families, coaches and the PSC in supporting the para athletes.

He vowed to continue providing help to the para athletes through ample sports facilities nationwide.

PBBM gives PSC pat on back

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), celebrating its 34th founding anniversary, has been fulfilling its mandate and duty to promote inclusivity in sports and deliver the best services for the national athletes.

“For nearly three and a half decades, the Commission has done and fulfilled its duty,” President Marcos said at the Heroes Hall in Malacañang. “The fruits of their labor should not be reflected on scoreboards and medals won alone.”

“If your mandate is to promote sports that are inclusive, then it must include a sector that is fighting for inclusivity,” President Marcos said. “If your mission is to mainstream sports in all aspects of national life, then it begins by bringing into the fold those who are seen to be in the margins.”

PSC chairman Richard Bachmann thanked the President for his unwavering assistance to the sports agency.

“We are grateful for the support from the President and the national government which was key in reaching our success in 2023,” Bachmann said. “And we look forward to making a stronger thrust in grassroots sports development and serve as instruments of peace, through sports.”

Philippine Paralympic Committee’s president Mike Barredo joined Bachmann and other sports officials in Malacañang.

The PSC is celebrating its anniversary under the theme “Empowering Champions, Inspiring Generations.”