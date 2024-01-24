PBBM calls for national unity at 125th anniversary rites of first PHL Republic at Barasoain Church

A DIVIDED republic can never prosper.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. made this remark as he pushed for national unity during the celebration of the 125th anniversary of the First Philippine Republic at the Barasoain Church in Bulacan on Tuesday.

He pointed out how separate factions in the country are hampering its progress.

“When fractured into tribes, cliques and factions, its attention is divided by the petty, and its energy is distracted away from the grand dreams we have for our nation,” Marcos said.

The President said he is determined to follow the example set by the Malolos Republic led by former President Emilio Aguinaldo to overcome the division and unify the country.

“Nonetheless, these fissures did not prevent our cohesion into a Republic, but on the contrary, it fueled the imperative that our fragmented islands shall rise as a united nation,” the President said.

“We have been working to forge national unity based on ideals larger than ourselves, for a cause higher than we are,” he added.

Bagong Pilipinas

The Marcos administration is pushing for national unity through its “Bagong Pilipinas” campaign, which was announced last year.

Through the initiative, Marcos wants to create a “principled, accountable and dependable government reinforced by unified institutions of society, whose common objective is to realize the goals and aspirations of every Filipino.”

The President together with various government officials, celebrities and other personalities will be attending for the formal kick off of the Bagong Pilipinas initiative at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila City on January 28, 2024.

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) urged the public to participate in the event.

Some lawmakers, however, criticized the campaign for being superficial and a waste of public funds since it does not address systemic problems in the country.

Other threats

Aside from disunity, Marcos said other threats to the country’s freedom are those who “trample our sacred shores.”

“The Spirit of Malolos commands us to resist you, for the territory our forefathers fought for is unconquerable,” he said.

The President made the statement as the country is currently locked in a territorial dispute with China on parts of the West Philippine Sea.

Poverty, hunger, and disease, Marcos said, also continue to put the country’s stability at risk by claiming the lives of many Filipinos.

“Their defeat requires new weapons of the day, forged by patriots, to be wielded against enemies neither take no prisoners nor cease or cede any ground,” Marcos said.

He assured the government will take the lead in facing the said challenges by building better and more hospitals and schools, generating higher income and better jobs, and ensuring speedy dispensation of justice.

Call to uphold, preserve democracy

In the 125th anniversary commemoration of the First Philippine Republic at the Barasoain Church in Malolos City, Bulacan, Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez on Tuesday urged Filipinos to renew their commitment to upholding and preserving democracy in the country.

President Marcos was the principal guest of honor at the event, along with Speaker Romualdez, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner, Jr., Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando, Malolos City Mayor Christian Natividad, National Historical Commission of the Philippines Chairperson Emmanuel Franco Calairo, and Barasoain Church Parish Priest, who all assisted the President during the flag-raising ceremony.

“Today, I stand in unity with every Filipino in honoring this day, alongside representatives of the esteemed Congress. Let us use this opportunity to recommit ourselves to democracy within and beyond our beloved nation. Concurrently, let us strengthen our determination to continue pursuing progress for the Philippines—a country where every Filipino is free to shape a future filled with liberty, peace, and prosperity,” Romualdez said.

Romualdez emphasized the pride every Filipino should feel for the founders of the First Republic, who, 125 years ago, adopted the first Republican Constitution in Asia, aiming to establish an independent and sovereign nation.

“Within the hallowed halls of Barasoain Church, the belief that true power comes from the citizens, the commitment to equal rights for every Filipino, and the empowerment to shape the nation’s prosperity through choosing officials accountable to the people were united,” according to Romualdez.

Recognizing that the dream of the founders is now a reality, Romualdez noted that Philippine democracy remains vibrant today.

“Democracy in the Philippines is distinct and vibrant. Each one has the freedom to express themselves. We have leaders chosen by the majority. Even if there are dissenting voices, I believe that preserving democratic principles is reason enough for us to celebrate,” Romualdez said.

Among the lawmakers at the event were Minority Leader Marcelino Libanan, Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales, Jr.; Deputy Speakers Raymond Democrito Mendoza, Camille Villar, and Kristine Meehan-Singson, as well as Bulacan Reps. Ambrosio Cruz, Jr., Salvador Pleyto, Augustina Pancho, Linabelle Ruth Villarica, and Danny Domingo.

Also in attendance were Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda and Senator Mark Villar.