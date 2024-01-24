NEDA pushes water, fiscal, digital bills

To remain on track in meeting the country’s goals by 2028, the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) has urged Congress to pass bills that address the “structural weaknesses” of the country’s production sectors, among others.

Neda said these measures include the bills on the Department of Water Resources, Open Access in Data Transmission, and the various fiscal reforms that seek to strengthen tax administration, among others. In a statement on Tuesday, the agency prodded the lawmakers to pass these bills as the 19th Congress resumed its second regular session on Monday.

One year since the launch of the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023-2028, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan said that “While we saw some of our headline indicators improve, much remains to be done.”

With this, Balisacan said, “To ensure that we remain on track to meet our goals by 2028, and in anticipation of future challenges and scenarios, we must pass key legislative measures aimed at strengthening the country’s economic governance and addressing the structural weaknesses of our production sectors.”

Citing the 2023 State of the Nation Address (Sona) of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., underscored the importance of the proposed Department of Water Resources, which will serve as the “primary agency responsible for the comprehensive and integrated water resources development and management in the Philippines.”

Currently, Neda noted, over 30 agencies have overlapping functions over the country’s water resources, leading to “uncoordinated” planning efforts and inconsistent implementation of policies that “adversely” affect the country’s water supply.

Balisacan said “This state of affairs affects about 12.40 million people who obtain water from unsafe sources, with some areas needing more water service providers.”

Meanwhile, Neda is also pushing for the proposed Open Access in Data Transmission Act as part of the Common Legislative Agenda (CLA) of the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council, or Ledac, chaired by the President.

“The said bill aims to narrow the digital divide in the country by encouraging the development of data transmission infrastructure, removing barriers to competition in data transmission services, and enabling the full potential of e-commerce, digital trade, and applications in the fields of education, health, and agriculture, among others,” Neda said.

The agency said this bill promotes “further liberalization” of the telecommunications sector “by removing the requirement of a legislative franchise for players seeking to build their networks, rationalizing access and use of the country’s scarce spectrum resources, and making it easier for entrants to provide better services for consumers at more competitive prices.”

On the passage of “critical” fiscal reforms, Neda said it joins the members of the Economic Team to ensure the “speedy rollout” of improvements to the country’s tax administration systems as enabled by the recently passed Ease of Paying Taxes Act.

“These revenue-generating and efficiency-enhancing measures will strengthen the country’s fiscal position and sustainably support the provision of social services and infrastructure projects in the medium and long term,” Neda said.

These measures, the agency noted, include the Real Property Valuation and Assessment Reform (RPVAR) and the value-added tax (VAT) on Digital Services.

Neda also cited the proposed Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises to Maximize Opportunities for Reinvigorating the Economy (CREATE MORE) as one of the bills it is pushing for, noting that “it aims to improve tax administration for enterprises, encourage investments, and promote the ease of business in the country.”

On top of these priority bills, Neda said it is supporting the “passage” of the Economy, Planning, and Development Bill— “the latest iteration” of the Neda Bill.

“The measure aims to institutionalize the Neda into the Department of Economic Planning and Development to strengthen the government’s ability to formulate and coordinate medium- and long-term economic and development roadmaps aligned with the AmBisyon Natin 2040, the country’s long-term vision,” Neda said.