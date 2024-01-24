Microinsurance premiums grow to P10 billion-IC

THE amount of premiums collected by the microinsurance industry as of the third quarter of last year rose by almost 20 percent year-on-year to over P10 billion as more Filipinos insured their lives and assets.

The Insurance Commission (IC) said microinsurance premium production as of the third quarter of 2023 expanded by 19.6 percent to P10.157 billion from P8.493 billion recorded in the same period of 2022.

“The big increase in premium collection could be attributed to the across-the-board increase in premium collection by MBAs [Mutual Benefit Associations], and life and non-life insurance companies,” the IC said on Tuesday.

IC data showed that premiums collected by MBAs grew by 10.21 percent year-on-year to P5.586 billion from P5.069 billion.

Meanwhile, life insurance companies posted P2.73 billion in microinsurance premiums during the reference period, which was 16.02 percent over the P2.353 billion it registered in the third quarter of 2022, according to IC data.

IC data also showed that premiums collected by non-life insurers as of the third quarter of 2023 jumped 71.96 percent to P1.84 billion from P1.07 billion.

The IC noted that the number of lives insured under microinsurance policies also increased during the third quarter of 2023.

“As of 30 September 2023, the number of lives insured under microinsurance policies is more than 56 million Filipino lives, or 2.34 percent higher than the number of lives insured as of the same period last year,” the IC said.

IC data showed that the total number of lives insured as of the third quarter of 2023 reached 56.286 million versus the 54.999 million recorded in the same period of 2022.

“MBAs insured the highest number of Filipino lives, with a total of 28.6 million Filipino lives insured, followed by the life insurance sector [18.39 million Filipino lives insured] and the non-life insurance sector [9.30 million Filipino lives insured],” the IC said.

Regalado: Joint efforts

IC Commissioner Reynaldo A. Regalado attributed the increase in microinsurance premium production and coverage to the “joined efforts” of the government and the private sector in promoting microinsurance and financial literacy among Filipinos.

“But our work doesn’t stop here. In order to reach more of our countrymen, the microinsurance division of IC conducts seminars and workshops among the communities in different provinces,” Regalado said in a speech during the National Microinsurance Forum on Tuesday.

“These activities aim to further educate the people about the salient features of microinsurance and how it could help strengthen their financial resiliency,” Regalado added.

Microinsurance refers to products that can be purchased for premiums that are not more than 7.5 percent of the Metro Manila minimum wage as computed daily, according to the IC. Microinsurance products include micro-life and health insurance, micro-agricultural insurance as well as pre-need products like micro-memorial, educational and even pension plans, the IC added.