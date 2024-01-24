Marcos touts 2024 medical milestone: 1st lung transplant

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said the country is set to mark another medical milestone this year with the conduct of the first local lung transplant this year.

This after the Lung Center of the Philippines (LCP) and the National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) launched the first Lung Transplant Program (LTP) in Quezon City on Tuesday.

“This creates the infrastructure for lung transplants in the country, with the first one to be done within 2024,” Marcos said in his speech during the event.

Preparations for the LTP were initiated by LCP and NKTI on November 25, 2022 with the launching of a memorandum of agreement (MOA) to develop a lung transplant manual.

The manual addresses barriers such as lack of infrastructure and organ donation and allocation system, limited access to trained personnel and financial constraints.

The President lauded how both hospitals pooled their resources to create the LCP. He urged other local medical facilities to also initiate such partnerships.

“The partnership between LCP and NKTI can be a template in which hospitals pool their resources and share assets to boost patient care and improve bottom lines,” Marcos said.

Marcos stressed the importance of the LCP, noting that pneumonia and other forms of respiratory diseases were among the top 20 causes of mortality among Filipinos from January to July 2023.

“These are more than numbers because behind them is an immeasurable amount of people whose lives have been degraded, whose dreams have been shattered by disease that bankrupt a family, as well as the patient,” Marcos said.

He said the government should provide better healthcare service to patients with lung diseases with the construction of seven more lung care centers in the coming years.

The initiative is part of the Marcos administration’s goal of constructing 179 healthcare specialty centers by 2028.

“All of these support what the LCP-NKTI Lung Transplant Program seeks to achieve: To provide competent, committed, and compassionate care to our people,” Marcos said.

“So, in closing, let us remember that healthcare is our covenant with the people, a public commitment driven by neither political agenda nor personal legacy projects,” he added.