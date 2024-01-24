Malaysia palm oil harvest gets boost from foreign worker move

Palm oil output in Malaysia, the No. 2 supplier, could rise 5 percent this year after the government allowed plantations to hire foreign workers, said Joseph Tek, chief executive of the Malaysian Palm Oil Association.

The admission of new workers potentially means that an additional 5.2 million tons of fresh fruit bunches can be harvested, the top growers’ group said in a statement. That translates into 1 million tons of crude palm oil, Tek said.

The extra tonnage would also generate revenue of close to 4 billion ringgit ($845 million), bringing “significant relief” to the industry, which is grappling with a substantial shortage of 40,000 workers, the group said. The news pressured benchmark palm oil futures in Kuala Lumpur trading.

The government has been trying to reduce reliance on cheap foreign labor across many industries including manufacturing, construction and plantations, and seeks to regulate admission processes to prevent any issues like forced labor, worker exploitation and human trafficking.

In March last year, the country temporarily suspended the application and approval process for foreign workers under a quota system in order to speed up the entry of workers already approved.

Malaysia’s palm oil industry is heavily reliant on foreign labor. A chronic shortage of workers resulted in revenue losses estimated at 20 billion ringgit in 2022 and continued to curb growth in output last year.

Palm oil production in Malaysia totaled 18.55 million tons in 2023, and earlier this month the Palm Oil Board, which regulates the industry, predicted output of 18.75 million tons for this year. That’s less than half the supply from top producer Indonesia, where output has expanded steadily in recent years.

The association represents over 40 percent of the oil palm area in Malaysia. Members include some of the top plantation companies such as Sime Darby Plantation Bhd, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd, IOI Corp. and FGV Holdings Bhd.

Palm oil futures in Kuala Lumpur climbed as much as 0.9 percent to 3,985 ringgit a ton on Wednesday, before paring gains to 3,955 ringgit by midday.

The higher output estimate is capping the rally, said Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, head of trading and hedging strategies at Kaleesuwari Intercontinental. The move to allow more foreign workers “adds to supply woes,” he said.

Tropical cyclone

A tropical cyclone has formed off Australia and is expected to cross the coast later Thursday, weeks after a storm unleashed a deluge in Queensland state that damaged crops and inundated homes.

Cyclone Kirrily has developed in the Coral Sea and is expected to strengthen as it tracks toward Queensland, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. The storm, which is currently a Category 1 system, is forecast to make landfall between Cardwell and Bowen, the weather bureau said.

Queensland is still counting the costs of Cyclone Jasper, which the Insurance Council of Australia declared a “catastrophe,” after the storm dumped heavy rain across the far north that led to widespread flooding. It’s the first time that two systems have hit the state weeks apart since 2015.

“The cumulative effect on farms and communities who are hit with consecutive weather events is incredibly difficult,” said Jo Sheppard, the chief executive officer of the Queensland Farmers’ Federation. Sugar cane, mango, pineapple, avocado, chicken and dairy farmers could be impacted, she added.

Queensland accounts for 95 percent of Australia’s sugar output and any damage will affect the 2024 crop that will be harvested later this year.

After Kirrily crosses the coast, the cyclone is expected to quickly weaken to a tropical low, moving further inland and then west southwest across central Queensland, according to the bureau. Heavy to intense rainfall is likely during Friday and into the weekend, the weather forecaster said. Bloomberg News