Knowing your review biases

Performance appraisals have an impact on an employee’s promotion to a leadership position, salary increase, opportunities for training, and the projects assigned to them. It is important that you evaluate your team fairly if you want them to develop their full potential. As people managers, you need to remember that performance reviews are not just there to discuss their opportunities for improvement but also a venue where you can encourage your team by validating their strengths and successes.

But for it to work, you need to be fair in evaluating their performance throughout the year. We all have biases but as someone who controls the professional development of a group, you need to know how these biases affect your judgment so you can calibrate your evaluation based on what they have actually done. But before you can evaluate objectively, you need to be self-aware of your biases and how these can affect your evaluation.

A common bias in performance evaluation is the recency bias where you evaluate someone based on what they have done in the past weeks or months. This is somehow related to primacy bias where first impressions affect how you evaluate the performance of your team. This is a problem because your evaluation is not holistic and is not representative of what they have actually accomplished. They might also take advantage by only exerting effort as the evaluation period approaches. If this is not managed, you will end up with team members who perform well only near the evaluation period, but drag their feet for the rest of the year.

Another evaluation bias is called the halo bias, which is similar to the horns bias. Halo bias happens when a person’s strength in a certain performance category affects the evaluation of other performance measures. Conversely, horns bias happens when a person’s weakness affects the other performance metrics. Either way, your evaluation will not reflect what the team member needs to improve for the following year. If your overall evaluation is slanted to their strengths, you end up promoting people to their level of incompetence. If you focus excessively on their weakness, they will end up eventually losing confidence in what they do well.

A people manager can also be too lenient in a bid to be more likable and popular to their team. This is called leniency bias. Their idea of a safe space is where nobody criticizes anyone and they avoid conflict at all costs. They believe that in order to have productive team members, everybody should get along. The problem with this is that mistakes are not corrected and issues are not addressed or resolved because the manager chooses to ignore them. What is worse is when they play favorites and ignore the rest of the team.

This leads us to the similar-to-me bias which happens when a manager favorably rates team members who are most like them. We are naturally drawn to people who have the same interests and skills as we do. The problem with this is that managers will eventually be surrounded by sycophants who will act the way their managers want and will tell their managers whatever they want to hear. If not addressed, managers like this will end up with people with the same skill set and will lack necessary team members to complement them.

On the other hand, a manager can also become too harsh that no one can actually achieve the level of standard that they set. For them, no one is good enough and will never be good enough to merit a ranking of above average. Managers like this will eventually tire out their team and lose them one by one.

And then there are those who do not want to work too hard on their evaluations so they rate everyone as average regardless of their performance. These managers do not take their leadership seriously and focus excessively on getting the job done more than taking care of their team. These managers will eventually be left with mediocre team members who will only do as they are told because they know that they will be rated as average anyway. They will not have any motivation to improve their work and even slack off because they know that whether they perform or not, they will be rated as average.

Another bias is when you evaluate people based on the same rank within the organization. This is a bias because people may have the same rank but they have differences in tasks and expectations. A manager in sales cannot be evaluated the same way as a security manager because the outputs required from both are different. You can compare and evaluate them on their leadership skills or any other behaviors expected from people managers, but in terms of importance to the organization both should have equal standing. Your evaluation should be based on what was agreed on at the start of the evaluation year and should reflect whether the targets and expectations were met.

You cannot totally remove your biases but being self-aware helps in diminishing their influence when you appraise your team’s performance. When you evaluate your team deliberately and conscientiously, it gives you the basis in providing them the opportunities they deserve and acknowledging how their work has contributed to the overall success of the team. And when team members know they are significant to the success of the team, it will become easier for them to do more than just the bare minimum.