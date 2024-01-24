ICTSI divests stake in unit to streamline operations

International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) has divested the majority stake in its Indonesian subsidiary for $2 million.

According to a disclosure to the stock exchange, ICTSI Far East Pte. Ltd. signed a conditional sale and purchase agreement with PT Sarana Kelola Investa for the sale of 80.19 percent of shares in PT ICTSI Jasa Prima Tbk (IJP).

IJP is a listed company in Indonesia that indirectly engages in port operations through PT PBM Olah Jasa Andal (OJA).

OJA currently has a 15-year equipment supply cooperation agreement with PT Pelabuhan Indonesia II (Pelindo), operating at the Port of Tanjung Priok in Jakarta. This agreement was initially signed on June 5, 2013.

The divestment, according to the Razon-led company, is part of ICTSI’s broader strategy to streamline its operations. The move allows ICTSI to “rationalize its operations” in Indonesia and “redirect resources” more efficiently. The decision is also aligned with ICTSI’s global strategy, “focusing on full concession contracts” where it maintains comprehensive control over all business aspects, including regulatory and commercial activities.

According to the regulatory filing, the transaction is subject to fulfilling various requirements under the conditional share sale and purchase agreement.

These requirements include the application for the change in ownership at the Indonesia Stock Exchange and other standard conditions precedent to closing, typical of such transactions in the industry.

Last November 2023, ICTSI reported that its profits rose by 4 percent year-on-year to $484.54 million in January to September mainly due to robust revenues from its port operations.

The company’s revenue from port operations also rose by 7 percent to $1.76 billion from to $1.64 billion in the previous year, as it handled 9.45 million twenty-foot equivalent units during the said period.

“These excellent results were delivered against some very strong prior year comparatives,” ICTSI Chairman Enrique K. Razon said.

Consolidated cash operating expenses grew by 12 percent to $489.14 million, while financing charges and other expenses saw a marginal increase of one percent to $132.68 million.

