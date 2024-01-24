Icrisat names new deputy director general

The International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (Icrisat) has announced the appointment of Dr. Stanford Blade as the new Deputy Director General-Research.

Icrisat said Blade has an extensive background in agricultural research and brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this critical leadership position.

Prior to joining Icrisat, he served as the Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural, Life and Environmental Sciences at the University of Alberta, Canada. He has also served as the Deputy Director General-Research for the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) and as Vice-Chair on the Board of Trustees of the African Agricultural Technology Foundation, a Nairobi-based agency supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Dr. Jacqueline d’Arros Hughes, Director General of Icrisat, officially welcomed the appointment.

“We are pleased to have Dr. Stanford Blade join the organization as Deputy Director General-Research. His substantial experience, both in academia and international research institutions, will undoubtedly strengthen Icrisat’s capacity to tackle the intricate challenges confronted by farmers in the semi-arid tropics. We look forward to his leadership in driving impactful and sustainable agricultural research,” Hughes said in a statement.

Blade holds a Ph.D. from McGill University for plant breeding/cropping systems research, conducted at IITA and supported by a Government of Canada Doctoral Scholarship. His global recognition in the field of agriculture was underscored in 2018 when he was named an International Fellow of the Royal Swedish Academy of Agriculture and Forestry.

“I am honored to join Icrisat and work alongside a team of dedicated professionals committed to advancing agricultural research for the benefit of smallholder farmers. I look forward to contributing to the institute’s mission of enhancing food security, improving livelihoods, and sustaining natural resources in the semi-arid tropics,” said Blade.

He will officially assume his role as Deputy Director General-Research at Icrisat on April 1.