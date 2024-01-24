Great names to be remembered posthumously in PSA Awards

A two-time Olympian, a former PBA Rookie of the Year, one of the most accomplished collegiate coaches in the country, a one-time college star who surprisingly never got to play in the PBA, and a cage icon who’s well-loved by Filipino basketball fans.

They are some of the great names who will be remembered posthumously during the San Miguel Corporation-Philippine Sportswriters Association (SMC-PSA) Awards Night this coming Monday at the grand ballroom of the Diamond Hotel.

FIBA World Cup bronze medalist Antonio ‘Tony’ Genato, 1994 top PBA rookie Emmanuel ‘Boybits’ Victoria, champion coach Loreto ‘Ato’ Tolentino, Letran legend Fernando ‘Dong’ Libed, and beloved cage legend Avelino ‘Samboy’ Lim are among those whose memories will be remembered during the formal proceedings on Jan. 29.

The country’s sportswriting fraternity headed by its president. Nelson Beltran, editor of The Philippine Star will give a brief tribute and offer a short prayer to 21 sports personalities who sadly passed away in 2023.

ArenaPlus, the leading sports entertainment gateway in the country, presents the traditional awards night, together with major sponsors the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Cignal, MILO, and PLDT/Smart. Also backing the event are the Philippine Basketball Association, Premier Volleyball League, Rain or Shine, and 1-Pacman Partylist Rep, Mikee Romero.

Also to be honored posthumously are PBA players Terry Saldana, Ricky Mariano, Rudy Enterina, and Manuel ‘Molet’ Pineda, former PBA chairman Rey Gamboa, Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) president Ed Picson, former sports commissioner and national player Tisha Abundo, and father of youth baseball in the country and former congressman Rodolfo Tingzon

Football player Yoro Sangare will likewise be remembered along with boxer Kenneth Egano, Adamson deputy softball coach Estanislao ‘Sarge’ Terrones, former sports editor and columnist Nap Gutierrez, motoring host and columnist Butch Gamboa, and E-sports personalities Rob Luna, Charles Dave ‘Chad Devs’ Dela Pena, and Ivan Emmanuel ‘Navi’ Gacho.

Genato was best known for being part of the fabled 1954 Philippine men’s basketball team that finished a historic third in the FIBA World Cup held in Rio de Janeiro and played in the 1952 (Helsinki) and 1956 (Melbourne) Olympics, respectively, Tolentino was a known prolific scorer during his playing days who later carved out a name as the multi-titled coach of the University of Manila basketball program.

Victoria shot to fame as the high-scoring and high-flying guard of San Beda, who went on to become PBA Rookie of the Year three decades ago and won a couple of championships with the RFM and SMC franchises, while Libed was the celebrated Letran guard who steered the Knights to back-to-back NCAA men’s basketball championship in 1987 and 1988.

And Lim? The cager who goes by the moniker ‘Skywalker’ was a legendary figure who won championships and made his presence felt with Letran in college, San Miguel in the PBA, and the Northern Consolidated national basketball team. He will also be one of the five personalities who will be conferred with a Lifetime Achievement award by the country’s oldest media organization.

Awardees and guests who failed to personally receive a hard copy of their respective invitations are advised to get it directly at the registration table of the venue during the program.

Registration starts at 6 p.m.