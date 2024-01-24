Consumer brand earns industry recognition for green initiatives, quality products

A leading direct-selling company in the Philippines, Personal Collection (PC) has garnered prestigious awards for its product quality, marketing programs, and advocacy-driven initiatives. The company clinched these esteemed accolades from the Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability (ACES) Awards 2023, FMCG Asia Awards 2023, Smart Parenting Awards 2023, Asia CEO Awards 2023, and Marketing Excellence Awards Philippines.

PC’s #GreenLifeGreatLife movement, an environment-focused campaign took centerstage as it received highly coveted recognitions from the FMCG Asia Awards 2023 last November in Singapore and the Asia Corporate Excellence and Social Responsibility (ACES) Awards 2023 in Malaysia. The ACES Awards placed PC among past winners of the Green Initiative Award, recognizing outstanding achievements in promoting sustainability and environment conservation. PC’s green campaign, launched in 2021, has resulted in more than 240,000 mangroves and trees planted, tons of trash collected, and reduced 6,362 tons of CO2 from the atmosphere.

PC bagged the Eco-Friendly Initiative Award from the FMCG Asia Awards for its socially responsible business practices. In particular, PC was lauded for transitioning over 83 percent of its products to biodegradable packaging, spreading sustainable practices to its consumers. For two consecutive years, PC has joined the Circle of Excellence for CSR Company of the Year at the Asia CEO Awards 2023 for its #GreenLifeGreatLife movement—an initiative dedicated to sustainability and environment conservation. This prestigious award highlights PC’s commitment to corporate social responsibility.

In the consumer goods arena, Personal Collection earned recognition in various categories of the Smart Parenting Awards 2023. PC’s products (Tuff Liquid Laundry Detergent, Tuff Multi-Surface Cleaner, Alfa-1 Body Spray, Herbs and Beauty Blooming Bouquet Shampoo and Conditioner, and Glutalight Whitening Beauty Powder), were celebrated as top choices for personal care and home care needs of Filipino families.

