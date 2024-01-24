Closure of ‘polluting’ firms in Pampanga town pushed

Jesus Lim Arranza, president of the Federation of Philippine Industries, Inc., is calling for an ocular inspection of two allegedly illegal lead smelting operations on the river that traverses San Simon, Pampanga.

At a meeting with members of the Capampangan in Media Inc. (CAMI), Arranza played a videoconference he had with barangay chairman Raul Mangay, whose constituents had been complaining about the discharge of toxic materials into the river.

As a result, the barangay chieftain said fish kills have become a common occurrence down the river. Additionally, foul smell also allegedly emanates from the warehouses he believed to have been hiding the operation.

Arranza, who is also an environmentalist, said he had brought the matter to the attention of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in August last year.

However, residents continue to suffer from air and water pollution despite the President’s order to investigate and, if merited, shut down the erring companies.

Arranza revealed recycling of used lead acid batteries is big business. Companies extract the lead from discarded car and truck batteries and turn them into bullion for sale to manufacturers here and abroad.

He said recycling is a laudable operation, but the necessary safeguards must be put in place first, especially when it involves the handling of toxic materials like lead.

“Lead is dangerous,” Arranza pointed out. “Traces of the substance, if ingested, say, from contaminated fish or inhaled from polluted air, could affect the physical and mental development of children.”

He added that the chemicals used to extract and purify lead also poses danger to people if released into the environment without treatment. They could leach into underground water table, contaminate canals and rivers, and likewise pollute the air.

Car and truck batteries also contain acids, which are equally dangerous. That is why companies involved in this kind of business must first secure an environmental clearance certificate from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources first, in addition to a permit from the local government.

From all indications, however, these companies reportedly do not have both, thus raising the possibility they may pose danger to the community.

“Unfortunately, the problem is not confined to San Simon,” Arranza said. “Illegal recycling firms are all over the country.”

Apart from the effect on the environment, these polluters threaten the government’s recycling program. Legitimate companies will be forced to shut down. They just can’t compete with firms that do not bother to invest in safe recycling technology.