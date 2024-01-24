Blind Spot

RECKLESS PROJECT

SO this promoter reportedly lost so much money because of two projects they recently did, one of which was described as reckless. Slowly but surely, the company is being exposed for its misdeeds, such as favoritism and mishandling of projects. One of the projects they handled became international news, and not a good way. Before this, the company was already being lambasted on social media for favoritism and under-the-table dealings. What makes it worse for this promoter is that there is now a lot of competition. Well, at the end of the day, the company has made a lot of money from past projects and the owners are already very rich.

INDIFFERENT

THERE are a lot of videos circulating on social media about how indifferent the young actor seems to his co-star when he thinks the camera isn’t filming. It’s strange because in the past, he has always been so attentive to her. It got to a point that even their co-stars thought they were a real couple. Something seems to have happened in the past few months that changed everything. People think the young actor’s co-star did something that changed his opinion of her. Others theorize that the young actor’s real girlfriend started to get jealous and wanted him to keep his distance from his co-star.

THE REAL REASON

SO what really caused the break-up of this power couple after years of being together? The actress, who is well-loved in the industry, allegedly never realized that the then-boyfriend is someone who is snooty and arrogant. To her, he was kind and sweet but he isn’t the same way to others and she never knew that until recently. For instance, she learned he is only nice to rich people but to those he deems useless to him, the actor doesn’t even bother. He is also not good to those who work in the service industry, something which the actress discovered too late.

CHEATER

THIS beautiful woman apparently has a reputation for cheating on her partners. In the past, she was caught cheating on her then-boyfriend, an actor who is now married. He was very much in love with her but she wanted something more. Well, eventually she did find something more. She got a rich man for a boyfriend but eventually, she cheated on him again. And she cheated not just once but several times. Eventually, she got caught but out of pride and vanity, the rich man didn’t dump her. Instead, he is making her suffer by not marrying her when everybody thinks he should.

