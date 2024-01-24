IN international relations, balance of power means “the posture and policy of a nation or group of nations protecting itself against another nation or group of nations by matching its power against the power of the other side.”

In sports, collegiate basketball most especially, balance of power means stacking up on ammunition, expanding the arsenal and picking up precious pieces here and there to come up with a formidable and winning war machine come official battle time.

Specifically, it’s the preparatory war being waged during the pre-season, but not on the hard court. It is the deliberate, sometimes stealthy, often frenetic recruitment of new talents to add on to a team’s roster—whether that addition is fresh from high school or harvested from other teams or leagues.

Right now is the season of this balancing of power. When it started, no one can really tell. It may begin right after the last day of a team’s run in an ongoing tournament. It may start a few weeks or months after that. It may even begin right in the middle of the ongoing season. To put it more succinctly, scouting and recruitment never stop.

After the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 86 ended last December 6, the team rosters of the eight teams were destined to change with additions, subtractions or new equations. Although the 87th season is set to open some eight to nine months down the road, team equations are already being changed with tweaks, reformulations and the introduction of new ingredients.

For me, personally, this pre-season rebuilding and fine-tuning is the most interesting process of the collegiate sports tournament. Perfectly timed for the season of winter as it happens in colder climes, the playing ground is metaphorically still blanketed in snow. But underneath the surface is where all the action is going on. “In the dead of winter, plants are already starting to prepare for spring—underground,” says science author Stephen Schmidt in Science Friday (theworld.org).

So it is with the eight teams of the UAAP.

Sid Ventura first wrote of the impending new looks of the senior basketball teams of the UAAP in Season 87 right after Season 86 wrote finis in the game-oneomega.com.

Almost two months later, the envisioned new rosters are basically the same. But what was true in December is no longer as true in January. And nothing can be said to be cast in stone—until the final rosters are submitted to the UAAP sometime in September and the eligibility committee gives each and every player its approval and imprimatur.

But let’s see how each UAAP team will look like, more or less, come Season 87.

The University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers will debut Forthsky Padrigao and former University of the Philippines Fighting Maroon Ashon Andrews. Sid mentions Chase Lane, Kyle Paranada, Geremy Robinson, Lleland Estacio and John Suba and FSA candidates Peter Osang and Mohamed Tounkara.

The Far Eastern University Tamaraws are holding their cards close to their chest and playing the recruitment game underground for now. One thing’s sure, John Rey Pasaol will play a bigger role with longer playing time in Season 87, now that LJ Gonzales, James Tempra and Mo Fatty are gone.

The University of the East Red Warriors will still be led by the blazing Rey Remogat, Precious Momowei and Jack Cruz Dumont. But Coach Jack Santiago will “intricately form the squad,” when they start their practices in February, per Sid.

Adamson University will parade twin recruits, Cade and Austin Ronzone from Arizona State U when the Soaring Falcons fly out in September. Yves Dignadice’s nephew, Flever who’s been in talks since Season 85, could be in the roster, too.

The National University Bulldogs lost Kean Baclaan to De La Salle, but its core of Steve Nash Enriquez, Jake Figueroa, Reinhard Jumamoy and Omar John will defend their school’s honor with new surprise additions.

Ateneo de Manila lost Jared Brown and Jai Ballungay but two-way player Shean Jackson, who is said to play like Jamie Malonzo, will be there to fly high. And Jared Bahay’s continued presence in blue is being anticipated.

The Fighting Maroons are still trying to better their already strong team, snagging Fil-Am Miguel Yniguez, a US-NCAA Division 2 player. Gani Stevens, Denzil Walker, Josh Coronel, Chris Hubilla and Dikachi Udodo (or maybe LA Andres and Jayveon Coleman) will be the new faces for UP.

As for De La Salle, Matthew Rubico, Jake Gaspay, Ethan Alian and Vhoris Marasigan will play in Season 87, even as Kean Baclaan and Jacob Cortez beef up this roster in Season 88. Of course the phenomenal, “unkaboggable” hero of Season 86, Kevin “KQ” Quiambao, is still in the mix. And that could make all the difference.