UN Special Rapporteur Irene Khan arrives in Manila to assess freedom of expression

IRENE Khan, a United Nations Special Rapporteur, arrived in Manila Monday to assess the state of rights on freedom of opinion and expression in the country.

Her visit came four days after the international nongovernmental organization Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) reported that Asia, including the Philippines, remains the region with the highest number of journalists in jail.

UN Special Rapporteur visit

Starting January 23, Khan will be conducting her 10-day assessment mission with meetings with media, civil society organizations, the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Department of Justice, and the Presidential Task Force on Media Security, and private companies arranged by both the Philippine Government and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

She will be in Manila, Baguio City and Cebu City.

“This visit is an opportunity for the Special Rapporteur to appreciate the well-rooted and flourishing democracy of the Philippines, as the oldest democratic Republic in Asia, as seen in the vibrant media landscape and civic space,” the DFA said in a statement.

The DFA said Khan will revisit the legal and policy frameworks related to the safety of journalists and their sources, as well as focus on freedom of opinion and expression in the digital age, media freedom, access to information, disinformation, hate speech, and the expression of marginalized individuals, including indigenous peoples.

Khan is the third special rapporteur whom the Philippine government has invited to visit the Philippines since 2022 to show the government’s “open and constructive engagement on human rights” with relevant UN instruments.

UN Special rapporteurs are independent experts appointed by the Human Rights Council who address either specific country situations or thematic areas around the world. Her report during the visit will be submitted during the 59th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in June 2025.

CPJ report

In a report published January 18, the New York-based CPJ said the media environment in the Philippines under the administration of President Ferdinand R.Marcos Jr. “remains harsh.”

“But overall journalists have seen less overt antagonism than under his predecessor,” referring to then president Rodrigo R. Duterte.

The CPJ noted that a young Tacloban-based journalist Frenchie Mae Cumpio remains in prison since 2020 for alleged illegal possession of firearms and terror finance charges.

