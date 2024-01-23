The 7th Man: Recto takes oath as new MB member

FINANCE Secretary Ralph G. Recto has been sworn in as the administration’s representative in the Monetary Board, the highest policy making body of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

In a statement, BSP said Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. administered the oath to Recto last Monday at the BSP head office in Manila.

With this, Recto officially became the seventh member of the Monetary Board, chaired by BSP Governor Remolona.

The other five full-time members from the private sector are Benjamin E. Diokno; V. Bruce J. Tolentino; Anita Linda R. Aquino; Romeo L. Bernardo; and, Rosalia V. De Leon.

Before his appointment to the DOF on January 15, Recto served as Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 19th Congress, representing the 6th District of Batangas.

He was a Senator for three terms (2001 to 2007 and 2010 to 2022) and held key positions that included Senate President Pro Tempore and Senate Minority Leader. From 1992 to 2001, he was the Representative of the 4th District of Batangas.

In 2008, he served as Socioeconomic Planning Secretary of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA).

Recto holds a bachelor’s degree in Commerce majoring in Business Management from the De La Salle University in Manila.

He took up his master’s degrees in Business Economics from the University of Asia and the Pacific; and in Public Administration from the University of the Philippines.

Further, he completed a Leadership Course at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

Last week, BSP said it was still awaiting word on who will be appointed by the President as the administration representative in the Monetary Board.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. recently appointed former Finance Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno to a fresh 6-year term in serving the MB after he was replaced by former Senator and National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) Secretary Ralph G. Recto.

However, in the Media Information Session of the BSP with reporters on Friday, BSP Deputy Governor Eduardo G. Bobier said there is no assurance that the Secretary of Finance will be the one to represent the government in the Monetary Board.

BSP Deputy Governor Francisco G. Dakila Jr. said there were years when the government representative to the MB was the Secretary of the Neda, and there were years when it was the Secretary of the Department of Trade and Industry who occupied the post.

These happened during the time of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, who appointed former Neda Secretary Romulo G. Neri to the MB as well as former Trade and Industry Secretaries Mar Roxas and Peter Favila to the highest policy-making body of the BSP.

Image credits: Office of Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto





