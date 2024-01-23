Tabuena opens TCC bid with record 64

MIGUEL TABUENA asserted his dominance at the challenging The Country Club with a record eight-under 64 in calm conditions for a commanding six-stroke lead over South Korean Min Seong Kim and two others at the start of the rich TCC Invitational in Santa Rosa City on Tuesday.

Tabuena bounced back from an opening hole mishap with consecutive birdies and a three-birdie binge from No. 6 as he sustained his assault on the 7,735-yard course with awesome ball-striking and superb iron play and putting.

He birdied four of the first seven holes going back to assert his control over the elite 30-player field, which includes former champions and top finishers from last year’s Philippine Golf Tour Order of Merit (PGT OOM) ranking.

“I didn’t expect to play like this but sometimes, with no expectations, you play better,” said the 2017 champion, who birdied all four par-5s underlining his exceptional start on the course where he triumphed last November with an imposing 4&3 victory over Tony Lascuña in the final of the International Container Terminal Services Inc. TCC Match Play Invitational.

“It wasn’t as windy in the morning so the course actually played easier for the rest of the field,” added Tabuena, who set up birdies from as close as three feet and buried a couple from as far as 25 feet.

Tabuena’s 64 shattered the 67 posted by Micah Shin in the third round en route to winning the event in 2018.

Kim rallied with three birdies in the last five holes to buck a bogey on No. 13 and post a 70, joining Lascuña and Sean Ramos at second while longshot Rico Depilo holed out with a bogey to slip to solo fifth at 71.

Lascuña, the 2004 winner of PGT’s flagship tournament, put in a four-birdie, two-bogey card for a 70 while Ramos fought his way back from a two-over card with four birdies in a seven-hole stretch from No. 8.

While Tabuena thrived, the majority of the field struggled, including reigning OOM winner Jhonnel Ababa, who also bogeyed the challenging closing hole to end up with a 72, dropping to joint sixth with Guido van der Valk and Clyde Mondilla.

Van der Valk’s quest for a record three-straight championship in the P6 million event put up by ICTSI chairman and CEO Ricky Razon in 2003, suffered a setback after the 2020 and 2023 titlist squandered a two-under card after 10 holes with bogeys on Nos. 11 and 16.

The multi-titled Mondilla did rebound from a double-bogey miscue on No. 1 with birdies on Nos. 3 and 8. But the winner of the Solaire Philippine Open here in 2019 missed a couple of birdie chances and settled for pars the rest of the way.

Angelo Que matched Tabuena’s bogey on No. 1 in a marquee match-up with Shin but the three-time champion could only hit one birdie while dropping another stroke on the ninth to finish with a 73 with Ferdie Aunzo, Reymon Jaraula, Rupert Zaragosa and last year’s runner-up Lloyd Go.

Shin, who looked poised to challenge Tabuena with a birdie on No. 4, yielded two strokes on the demanding par-4 No. 5. The Korean-American, who honed his talent and skills in Davao and scored a career breakthrough at Luisita in 2016, birdied Nos. 7 and 8 to wheel back into contention but made two bogeys against a birdie in the next four holes and hobbled with a double bogey on the 18th to limp with a 74 for solo 14th, 10 strokes off the leader.

“He was good, his game was solid,” said Shin of Tabuena’s performance.

Tabuena actually mishit his opening drive, leading to a bogey. But the two-time Philippine Open champion remained unfazed, knowing there were plenty of holes to make up for it.

“And I kept it in the fairway and made my putting do the work. Hopefully, my putting stays hot for the next three days,” Tabuena said.

He expressed gratitude to God for keeping him alive and having the energy to compete and credited his team, including swing coach J3 Altea, who also worked on his bag, saying: “I wouldn’t be able to compete at this level without them.”

“But it’s still a long way to go, there are still three more days and I’m gonna stick to my routine, hit a few putts and recover,” he added.

With Lascuna and the rest needing to recover more, Tabuena could be on his way to turning the event, organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. and supported by official apparel Kampfortis Golf, into a personal showcase.

Image credits: Roy Domingo






