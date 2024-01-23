SRA: Government to buy 1.8 million sugar bags under P5-B program

THE national government is looking at buying as much as 1.8 million bags of raw sugar through its upcoming P5-billion procurement program to provide sugarcane planters with higher prices and influence retail prices of the commodity.

Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) Chief and CEO Pablo Luis S. Azcona said the P5-billion procurement program of the state has been approved in principle with the full support of Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr.

Azcona disclosed that the procurement program is progressing well, with key government officials and representatives from nearly all the sugar industry’s groups and federations meeting last week to discuss the measure.

At that meeting, Azcona explained that the Department of Agriculture (DA) through the SRA will be coming up with the guidelines and mechanisms of the procurement program based on recommendations from sugar industry stakeholders.

Under the initial proposal, the Philippine International Trading Corp. (PITC) would be the one responsible for buying, storing and even selling the stocks of raw sugar.

“SRA will be the one talking to the farmers and coming up with summarizing and incorporating everybody’s suggestions and recommendations,” Azcona told reporters on Monday.

“So, we will pass all our recommendations to the DA. And so far, the discussed agency to implement it will be PITC,” Azcona added.

The plan to implement a buy-and-sell scheme in the sugar industry was disclosed by Laurel last month. (Related story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/12/11/da-keen-on-scheme-that-will-boost-farmgate-prices-of-sugar/)



Initial price intervention

Azcona disclosed that the initial buying price per 50-kilogram bag being discussed by the government and industry stakeholders is around P2,700 to P2,800.

At that price range, Azcona estimated that the PITC can purchase about 1.75 million to 1.8 million bags of raw sugar, equivalent to 87,500 metric tons to 90,000 metric tons.

Azcona said the sugar that PITC will buy would form part of the country’s buffer stock, while some of the supplies can be sold at the retail level through various means including the Kadiwa program.

“When we say direct to retail, of course, it includes all government programs. So, Kadiwa and all other means that we can release the sugar to as many Filipinos as we can,” he said.

“Our effort is really to provide the Filipinos with a better retail price, our consumers. We are protecting our consumers which also includes our sugar farmers,” he added.

The SRA chief said the P5-billion procurement budget would be able to purchase about 10 to 15 percent of the country’s remaining raw sugar production.

Azcona added that they plan to finish ironing out the guidelines and mechanism of the procurement program before the month ends.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





