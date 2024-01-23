Sophisticated cyber threats to spike in 2024–Kaspersky

KASPERSKY’S latest Security Bulletin paints a daunting picture for 2024, forecasting a spike in sophisticated cyber threats and devious tactics on the dark web.

In 2023, Kaspersky found a notable rise in ransomware activities, with monthly blog posts on public platforms and the dark web soaring from an average of 386 in 2022 to 476 in 2023.

November 2023 marked a peak with 634 posts, showcasing an alarming trend in the blackmailing of companies through ransomware blogs.

Another concerning trend is the heightened risk of personal and corporate credential leakage. Last year, Kaspersky said the dark web market experienced a significant increase in stealer malware posts, designed to extract sensitive data for identity theft and financial fraud. The posts offering Redline stealer logs tripled in volume, indicating an escalating threat to digital security.

According to the Kaspersky Security Bulletin (KSB) this year, there will be “new challenges, including a heightened presence of crypto-drainer services, increased promotion of fraudulent websites through search advertising, and a rise in malicious loaders.”

Kaspersky anticipates several concerning trends in the dark web market.

According to the KSB, cybercriminals are expected to increasingly turn to search engine advertising, employing Google and Bing ads to promote websites embedded with malware.

This shift from reliance on phishing emails to search engine ads is likely to enhance the visibility and effectiveness of these scams.

Additionally, the demand for crypto-drainer services, malicious software engineered for the swift withdrawal of funds from legitimate crypto wallets to those of malicious actors, is also predicted to rise.

The ongoing interest in cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and related digital assets is expected to drive the proliferation of these drainers, the bulletin showed.

The dark web is also likely to see a growth in services providing antivirus evasion for malware, along with the continuing evolution of “loader” malware services.

Bitcoin mixers, which obfuscate the source of Bitcoin transactions, are anticipated to undergo dynamic market changes, reflecting the fluid nature of the cyber underworld.

“Cybersecurity demands a proactive stance. Monitoring dark web market activities and trends is akin to peering into the enemy’s playbook, allowing early threat detection, understanding adversary tactics, and ensures you’re several steps ahead in terms of cyber defenses. It’s not just about protection; it’s about mastering the evolving threat landscape to fortify against tomorrow’s risks and ensure the resilience of corporate security,” said Sergey Lozhkin, Principal Security Researcher, Global Research and Analysis Team (GReAT) at Kaspersky.

Image credits: AP/Pavel Golovkin





