Social media users iffy with PhilHealth verity

RESEARCH firm Capstone-Intel Corp. announced last Monday its study of social media revealed that the online presence of state insurer Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) has received over 55 percent negative mentions following the increase in contributions this year.

The firm’s statement issued on January 22 said that Capstone-Intel found that PhilHealth garnered a 445,532.3 engagement score for its 19,814 total post count, which yielded over 1,329,617 total reaction count.

“When broken down, ‘Facebook like’ accounts for 67 percent of the total reactions, with 891,350,” the firm said. “Followed by ‘Facebook love’ with 298,220 reactions (22.4 percent), ‘Facebook haha’ with 96,657 (7.3 percent), ‘Facebook sad’ with 19,284 (1.5 percent), ‘Facebook angry’ with 12,249 (0.9 percent) and ‘Facebook wow’ with 11,861 reactions (0.9 percent).”

Capstone-Intel said it examined the online presence of PhilHealth in the country as a topic of discussion for one year, from January 16, 2023, to January 16, 2024, “by utilizing all publicly accessible posts from social and non-social media platforms in order to gather the sentiments of the public about the state insurer.”

Looking at the data, the firm said that majority of “Facebook like” and “Facebook love” reactions can be attributed to several Filipino social media users showing off excessive support to the state insurer for the first few months of the year due to its program campaigns as seen on the data. However, some of the reactions can be attributed to some social media users not keen on the recent mandates of the corporation to increase the contribution rate of its members.

Raffy Tulfo

CAPSTONE-Intel, likewise, revealed that PhilHealth received 55.1 percent positive mentions, and the remaining 44.9 percent were negative mentions. This means that the article mentions about PhilHealth were mostly angled positively, but the negative mentions are also worth understanding as the numbers nearly hit the positive ones, as per the data, these negative mentions are attributed to stories mentioning the failure of the state insurer to support the public with their medical needs, and once again, due to their increasing contribution rate.

It is also worth noting that PhilHealth received 16,083,901 social media reach, while its non-social media reach yielded over 1,797,349 non-social media reach.

This only means that PhilHealth is more actively seen on social media particularly Facebook, with a 28.5 percent presence score, followed by news with 24.8 percent, and Twitter with 15 percent.

In terms of top posts, the top post for PhilHealth was a Facebook post from Senator Raffy Tulfo, which evaluates the mandatory contributions for overseas Filipino Workers during a Senate hearing, which received a 40,314.0 engagement score, the firm said.

This was followed by another post from Tulfo, which once again probed on the “questionable” billions worth of claims from the state insurer, the firm added. This post yielded a total of 38,277.4 engagement score, according to Capstone-Intel.

Bong Go

THE third most-engaging post for PhilHealth was an announcement from Senator Bong Go about the passage of the Caregivers’ Welfare Act, which allows Filipino caregivers to enjoy premium benefits of state insurers like the Social Security System, PhilHealth and Pag-IBIG (Home Development Mutual Fund), yielding a total engagement score of 4,701.

“Upon looking at the data about PhilHealth, Capstone-Intel found that Filipino social media users think about the controversies involving the state insurer which makes its online presence more negative as comments from social media users question the integrity of the corporation and the quality of service they give to its Filipino members,” the firm’s statement read.

It added that most of the top posts for PhilHealth are placing the state insurance corporation in a negative light which lessens the surfacing of the social media campaigns being provided by the corporation to bolster its drive to gain public confidence and awareness about PhilHealth programs.

The establishment of the PhilHealth in 1995 aimed to bring about universal health care in the country. Associated with the Department of Health, it is a Philippine government-owned and controlled corporation (GOCC) primarily focused on aiding Filipinos with their healthcare needs.

The GOCC recently received clashes over increasing the contributions of its members. From 4 percent, this year’s contribution hike rose to 5 percent.