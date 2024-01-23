Romualdez: House to flex oversight muscle on budget spending and Cha-cha campaign

Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez assured Monday the House of Representatives will focus its time on using its oversight power to ensure that the 2024 national budget is used appropriately and laws are implemented while examining the 1987 Constitution.

Upon reconvening after the Christmas recess, Romualdez highlighted the House’s oversight functions, emphasizing its commitment to scrutinizing government operations and conducting legislative inquiries in aid of legislation.

He shared that House committees had recently investigated gaps and confusion in the implementation of laws benefiting senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PWD), and solo parents.

He said that aside from approving proposed laws, “we have also ably demonstrated our resolve to address issues that impact our fellow Filipinos by exercising our oversight functions.”

“We scrutinized government operations by conducting legislative inquiries in aid of legislation. We engaged our counterparts in the Executive department in open and honest discussions, gathered reliable information, and offered immediate recommendations,” he added.

Romualdez underscored the House’s legislative achievements, having passed all 17 priority measures listed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in his last State of the Nation Address, along with 20 bills targeted for approval by the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) before the end of 2023.

“These are just a few of our notable accomplishments. The question that begs for a sincere response, however, is: what additional measures could we take to better serve the Filipino people? ” he asked.

According to the Speaker, the 4th LEDAC meeting has been scheduled on Thursday.

Reexamine

Recognizing the critical need to attract foreign capital and direct investments into the national economy, Romualdez also said the Congress deems it imperative to reexamine the Constitution.

“We shall also continue to review our laws and policies and remain open to the challenges of our duties as representatives of the people. Our aim is to address pressing contemporary issues and introduce reforms. We need to strengthen the relevance and applicability of established laws and policies to align with existing conditions, including amendments to the Constitution, all for the benefit of the people and the economic prosperity of our nation,” he added.

The House leader welcomed the decision by the Senate to join the House in its push for Charter reform so the country could attract more foreign investors.

“It is critical that we facilitate the entry of foreign capital and direct investments into our economy. It is imperative that we reexamine the Constitution and carefully scrutinize pertinent economic provisions to eliminate the barriers that restrict potential growth,” he added.

“With the help of the Senate and all Filipinos who desire change, our dream of opening the economy so that the funds needed to create more businesses, jobs, and livelihoods for Filipinos will come true,” he said.

Romualdez, meanwhile, also reiterated his proposal for the Maharlika Investment Fund to invest in the country’s power transmission grid operated by the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines.

“Everyone is aware of the recent power outages that nearly paralyzed Panay and Guimaras islands. This incident demonstrated the crucial role of our power infrastructure in ensuring energy security and sustainable development in the country,” he said.