Rabe competes for flag, country in freestyle skiing in Gangwon

GANGWON, South Korea—Freestyle skier Laetaz Amihan Rabe sees action in the first of her two events in the Fourth Winter Youth Olympics hoping to shake off loneliness and a formidable field.

“I feel lonely because I’m the only in my events,” said the 14 -year-old Rabe during a break in training at the Welli Hilli Park Ski Resort where the temperature dropped to -15 Celsius on Tuesday.

“But I’m proud and ready for tomorrow [Wednesday],” she stressed.

Rabe nursed a minor bruise in her jaw as she heads into Wednesday morning’s women’s slopestyle competition that features 20 other strong contenders with athletes from Australia, Canada, China, New Zealand, Ukraine and the US as favorites.

There were crashes in the venue on Monday with one getting a concussion on the head and another breaking his knee and are out of the Olympics.

“All those happened on the same day [Monday],” said Ric Rabe, Rabe’s dad and coach. “Tomorrow is competition day and she’s feeling alone. But she’s in good spirit. She’s framing her mind to focus and finalize our plan today.”

Slopestyle freeski is skiing down over a series of rails and jump features while in big air, Rabe’s other event set on Sunday, features athletes launching themselves for a big jump and performing while airborne with spins, grabs and flips.

“I was able to do a lot of tricks and spins with my new skis,” she said. “I was able to ski at the snow park for few hours, checked out my speed and the rails if it’s sticky. It’s just small details, but very important.”

“She is one of the last qualifiers,” Ric Rabe said. “Realistic objectives are to gain experience from this international event and try to be the best among her FIS [International Ski Federation] counterparts while enjoying the moment here.”

Peter Joseph Groseclose, meanwhile, won’t be speedskating for two to three weeks to recover from a wound in his foot he sustained in a collision with a Chinese athlete in the men’s 500 meters where he finished fifth on Monday.

“With his current injury, we’re going to let him rest and recover for about two to three weeks,” his American-Hungarian coach John-Henry Krueger told BusinessMirror on Tuesday. “The good news is the doctor said there’s no bone and ligament damage.”

Doctors at the Gangneung Asan Hospital needed nine stitches to close Groseclose’s wound.