PSAC files plan to transform PHL into ‘a top-tier tourist destination’

DAVAO CITY—From the numerous hotels and airports to 30-day visa-free entry and international sports-hosting.

The Private Sector Advisory Council-Tourism Sector (PSAC-Tourism) proposed “new ideas” to enhance the attraction of the Philippines to global travelers.

Sabin Aboitiz, PSAC lead convener and the president and CEO of the Aboitiz Group, presented to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. “the need for strategic initiatives to make the Philippines a top-tier tourist destination.”

Aboitiz and the country’s leading business leaders from various industries said the PSAC has presented “transformative recommendations to revolutionize Philippine tourism, reflecting a collective commitment to elevate the country’s standing in the global tourism landscape.”

“The council emphasized the importance of attracting tourists and ensuring they have a compelling reason to stay, spend money, and return,” PSAC statement read.

Inspired by success stories from India, China, Singapore, and Thailand, PSAC-Tourism proposed a comprehensive campaign to showcase the rich tapestry of native cuisines and advocated for hosting major sporting events to create an immersive and engaging experience for visitors.

“Our recommendations are rooted in a collaborative effort to position the Philippines as a premier global tourism destination. By showcasing our unique culture, cuisines, and natural beauty, we believe we can create a holistic and unforgettable experience for tourists,” Aboitiz said.

PSAC-Tourism recommended a temporary 30-day visa-free entry for tourists while streamlining the electronic-visa process. The council also suggested exploring third-party service providers to enhance the efficiency of the e-Visa system.

PSAC-Tourism proposed accelerating public-private partnership (PPP) projects for regional airports to drive international demand.

“This initiative aims to increase international airport connectivity and capacity for a broader range of international airlines and routes,” the group added.

The group said it would also augur well for tourism if government could be able to offer “enhanced incentives” to increase the hotel supply to compete with neighboring countries. It did not give details into this specific incentive offer to those who want to construct new accommodation units.

The PSAC-Tourism also said that it would be important to have a value added tax (VAT) refund scheme for tourists to attract more tourist arrivals and increase tourism receipts.

The PSAC’s meeting with President Marcos last Thursday was its first meeting this year and it focused on the tourism sector. With Aboitiz were PSAC-Tourism members, Lance Gokongwei of JG Summit Holdings Inc., Lucio Tan III of the LT Group, Rene Limcaoco of Hertz Philippines and Lourdes Josephine Gotianun-Yap of Filinvest Development Corp.

The PSAC was established “strategically by President Marcos to create and strengthen innovative new synergies between the private and public sectors,” the group said.

The PSAC is comprised of business leaders and experts across six main sectoral groups—agriculture, digital infrastructure, jobs, health care, Build, Build, Build, and tourism.