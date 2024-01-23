Presidential Task Force on Media Security welcomes arrival of UN Special Rapporteur Irene Khan 

The Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) welcomed the arrival of United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Opinion and Expression Irene Khan.

“It is also another opportunity to showcase the Filipinos’ commitment to the right to freedom of opinion and expression on the global stage,” the PTFoMs said in a brief statement.

Khan arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 last Monday via her flight from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Her visit in the country until February 2, 2024 to assess the government efforts to protect the freedom of speech and expression.

Prior to Khan, the UN also sent to the country its special rapporteurs for the sale and exploitation of children Fatimah Singhateh in November 2022 and climate change and human rights Ian Fry in November 2023.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) said it is ready to engage with Khan to discuss the threats faced by the press in the country.

It noted it has documented 109 incidents of attack and threats against journalists under the current administration.

For its part, PTFoMS said it will highlight the country’s “unwavering dedication to openness, transparency, and a thriving media landscape where everyone is empowered to freely express their opinions.”

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





