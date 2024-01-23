Police nab four suspects in foiled kidnap try of Chinese businesswoman in Pasay

Police officers on patrol foiled a possible kidnapping of a 35-year-old Chinese businesswoman and arrested the four kidnappers in Pasay City Monday morning.

The alert police officers are from the Pasay City Police Station 1, reports said.

The incident took place at around 7:30 a.m. along Roxas Boulevard, Pasay City.

Investigations indicated that these Pasay police officers were patrolling in the vicinity when they chanced upon a commotion where four suspects were seen trying to force the victim, identified only as “Dana” out of her white BMW sedan and into their black Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.

Witnesses a 39-year-old businessman “Cong” and parking boy identified only as “Jayver” played a crucial role in aiding the law enforcers.

Recovered from the suspects possession were a “paltik” type revolver, five .38 caliber rounds, three open small sachet containing traces of white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu, one foil strip, two knives with scabbard, three hand-held radios, duct tape, and a hammer covered with a sock.

The suspects will be facing complaints for attempted kidnapping, violation of Republic Act 10591 (Illegal Possession of Firearms), Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act), and BP 6 (Illegal Possession of Bladed, Pointed or Blunt Weapon).

Southern Police District commander Brig. Gen. Mark D. Pespes commended the vigilant Pasay police officers for a job well done along with the witnesses.

He added that these efforts are crucial to the safety and security of the public.

Follow-up investigation is ongoing, with efforts underway to identify and apprehend the remaining suspects.