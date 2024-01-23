Oil firms hike gas, diesel pump prices for third consecutive week in 2024

Filipino motorists are bracing for another surge in fuel costs, marking the third consecutive week of hikes in petroleum prices in 2024.

Oil companies Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp., Seaoil Philippine Corp., PTT Philippines Corp., and Petro Gazz have announced significant increases in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Tuesday.

Gasoline prices will rise by P1.30 per liter and diesel by P0.95 per liter. However, in a slight respite for consumers, the price of kerosene will remain unchanged.

Cleanfuel is set to follow suit with identical price adjustments.

The changes will come into effect at 6 a.m. on Tuesday for most companies, except for Cleanfuel, which plans to implement the hike at 4:01 p.m. on the same day.

This recent price surge aligns with the Department of Energy’s (DOE) forecasts. Factors influencing this trend include heightened tensions in the Middle East and robust demand growth predictions by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries for the coming two years.

The previous week witnessed gasoline prices increasing by P0.30 per liter, diesel by P0.90 per liter, and kerosene also by P0.90 per liter.

As of January 16, 2024, the cumulative adjustments for the year indicate a net increase of P0.30 per liter for gasoline and P0.65 per liter for diesel. Kerosene, on the other hand, shows a net decrease of P0.40 per liter.