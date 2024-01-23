NSC exec to China: Comply with agreement to ease WPS tension

A ranking National Security Council (NSC) official on Monday said China should do its best to implement agreements made with the Philippines regarding efforts to ease tensions in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

NSC Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya, during Monday’s “Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon” briefing made this appeal after the China Coast Guard (CCG) reportedly harassed again Filipino fishermen going about their peaceful business in the waterway last January 12.

“I hope that they will match with their actions on the ground the agreement made between the Philippine and Chinese governments. And moving forward, I hope that this will be implemented as it is not in the interest of the Philippines and China to heighten tensions this 2024,” he said in a mixture of Filipino and English.

Last week, the Department of Foreign Affairs said the Philippines and China have both agreed to “calmly deal” with incidents in the South China Sea by tweaking their maritime communication mechanisms.

Both sides also assured each other of their mutual commitment to avoid escalation and tension.

In the January 12 incident, CCG personnel aboard a rubber boat reportedly accosted and forced Filipino fishermen from the F/B Legendary Jo to throw away the seashells they have collected from the south entrance of Bajo De Masinloc back into the water.

In the same briefing, Malaya condemned the action of the CCG for its latest provocative action against Filipino fisherfolk.

“We condemn this latest provocative action on the part of the CCG against our fishermen,” he added.