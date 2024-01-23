Not Cha-cha: Real crisis is supply of skilled PHL grads

WHILE it is willing to work with proponents of Charter-Change, MAP said the bigger issue of the group is to ensure that the country has ample workforce-ready Filipino graduates five to 10 years from now.

“I would like to correct the statement attributed to me; we’re neither for or against it; we’re saying if there would be discussions about Charter-change along the lines of economic provisions, yes we’re willing to engage and work with whoever is pushing it but again, we’re not taking a political statement of sorts,” MAP President Rene Almendras said in a televised interview on Monday.

“Second, I think the bigger issue for us really is we really worry about the situation of the economy relative to the realities that we have today. We worry about what’s going to happen five years from now, are we still gonna have students? or can the graduates at that time be competitive to . . . what about the regulatory environment or structures?” Almendras said.

The head of MAP expressed concern that the country is “left behind” compared to other countries in terms of the push towards competitiveness. Almendras said, “We don’t mean to point fingers but we need to address issue of how can the Philippines be a more competitive environment?”

Foremost among the issues to focus on is the “challenge” on technology, Almendras noted.

As the world is at the “cusp” of signifcant changes, the MAP head said the country should brace its workforce as jobs which exist now may evolve around a few years from now, requiring more skills from workers.

“We need to provide jobs, that’s why we’re saying we need to encourage deliberations, discussion on the structures already along the lines of their proper adoption of certain technologies to equip us better,” Almendras said.

In relation to keeping up with the advancement of technologies, he highlighted the business group’s concern about the “present education crisis” in the country, raising the question, “Will the graduates five to 10 years from now be at the quality that will be required to garner high value employment?”

The head of the business group pointed out that the problem goes beyond education, as the root of the crisis in the country could be pointed to the issue of malnutrition.

“When we talk to the teachers, we have a whole group in MAP that’s dealing with this and when they talk to the teachers they said, ‘Oh, it’s not the curriculum. It’s not the teaching style. It’s really the students are ready or are so malnourished that they cannot absorb knowledge the way they would like to and that’s why we’re working on this massive initiative to try to solve this malnutrition problem,” Almendras said.

Country competitiveness is second on the list of MAP’s priorities for 2024. Under this pillar, Almendras noted that to help improve the global competitiveness of the Philippines, “we will push for vital policy reforms, through executive or legislative action, that will eliminate corruption, improve the ease of doing business, ensure food security through agricultural productivity, and sustain an enabling business environment for local and foreign investors.”

Another thrust of MAP is on Innovation, Technology and Digitization as it recognized the technological developments that threaten jobs and the present workforce.

“We encourage action to prepare for the transitions. It is important that we encourage proper technology adaptation, innovation and digitization to address these evolutionary challenges,” Almendras said in his speech at the recent forum of MAP.

Image credits: FB: UPD-CS





