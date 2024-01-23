No destabilization plot: Retired generals reaffirm support for PBBM and Congress

Four major groups of retired military generals on Monday reaffirmed their unwavering support for the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., and Congress.

Facilitated by key organizations, namely, the Philippine Military Academy Alumni Association Inc. (PMAAAI), the Association of Generals and Flag Officers (AGFO), the Philippine Military Academy Retired Alumni Association (PMARAA), and the National ROTC Alumni Association, Inc. (NARAAI), the meeting with Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez took place at the House of Representatives and drew the attendance of 22 retired generals.

The retired military leaders addressed Romualdez, debunking allegations circulating on social media that suggest PMA alumni and other groups of AFP retirees are involved in destabilization efforts against the current administration.

“We are all here today, united, to air our support for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., his administration, and the leadership of the House of Representatives and the Senate,” said Admiral Danilo Abinoja, chairman and CEO of PMAAAI.

“We continue to abide by and vow to defend the Constitution and the duly constituted authorities. That is our oath, then and until now,” he stressed.

Abinoja assured Romualdez that their allegiance to the Constitution and duly constituted authorities remains steadfast, underscoring the commitment they made during their years of service.

“In fact, the Association of Service Academies of the Philippines is issuing a manifesto of support for President Marcos and his administration,” the retired admiral disclosed.

Maj. Gen. Marlou Salazar, vice president of NARAAI, echoed the sentiment against destabilization attempts, emphasizing the group’s belief in government stability as a cornerstone for peace and progress.

Gen. Raul Gonzales, chairman of PMARAA, rejected moves that seemed to undermine government stability and emphasized their commitment to defending the Constitution even after leaving active service.

“We support the sentiments of the PMA alumni here today, and we are duty-bound to defend the Constitution even now that we are out of service. Some have different beliefs, but the general membership is united in defending this government,” Gonzales said.

Gen. Gerry Doria, vice chairman of AGFO, affirmed their group’s unwavering support for President Marcos and his administration, presenting Speaker Romualdez with a resolution issued by PMA Class ‘75 condemning acts that undermine the nation’s economic, social, and political gains.

Gonzales even presented the Speaker with a copy of the resolution issued by PMA Class ‘75, of which he is the president, condemning “abhorring acts that undermine the economic, social, and political gains that the current administration has put up over the years.”

Romualdez, for his part, thanked the retired generals for coming to his office and spending some time to share their sentiments with him and other House leaders.

“Now that you are civilians, you have the whole perspective from outside, given the years of service that you have given to the nation. We value all that you share here today,” he added.