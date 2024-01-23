New SBMA chief Aliño vows business-friendly Subic climate

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT— Newly-appointed Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) chairman and administrator Eduardo Jose L. Aliño started his first day as head of the Subic agency on Monday by assuring stakeholders that his administration will put in place a more conducive business environment in this free port.

Speaking in a short press conference at the SBMA board of directors’ office following his formal takeover as SBMA chief, Aliño said he will market Subic as an investment destination with many potentials, good facilities, as well as good governance.

“I have been a salesman all my life,” said Aliño. “I want to sell Subic not only locally, but also internationally. It has the best ports; it has good facilities, and it has good governance,” he added.

Aliño started out as a sales engineer for a wires and cables company in 1972 after graduating from De La Salle University with a BS mechanical engineering degree.

After joining another firm in 1983 as director for vessel operation, he then moved on to various senior positions companies involved in in trading, cargo handling, and manufacturing.

He was chairman and president of the S.T.A.R. Group of Companies, a major player in integrated supply chain services and port operations, from 2018 until December last year.

He sees a positive outlook for the free port in the years to come because “2023 was basically a good year” for local businesses, citing his own experience as a business locator here.

Citing as an example Subic Bay Freeport Grain Terminal Services Inc., the flagship company of the S.T.A.R. Group, Aliño said the company used to handle 7,000 tons of grains but this increased fourfold to 24,000 tons last year.

As to prospective investors, he said that he will soon be receiving businessmen from Japan who have signified interest in Subic.

Aliño also stressed that he means to keep businesses in Subic happy, adding that he would lend an understanding ear to locator-companies that have faltered along the way while doing business here.

“Business is always a risk,” he pointed out when asked if he would continue the past administration’s policy of closing down businesses with outstanding debts to the Subic agency. “Let us try to understand what happened to them. They invested much here. We should try to help them out first.”

Aliño also vowed to be impartial to business locators in Subic. “We will be fair. We will try do our job well as we go forward,” he added.

Before the press conference, the new Subic chief also rallied SBMA employees to provide better service to the public and customers of the agency, as he pointed out his mandate as SBMA head.

“I am here with no other motivation than to develop Subic and make it better,” Aliño said. “I want to give back to Subic, so please help me.”