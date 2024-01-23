Long overdue for Silverio

NICE to know that the San Miguel Corp.-Philippine Sportswriters Association (SMC-PSA) Awards Night will honor five basketball greats with a Lifetime Achievement trophy each on Monday.

They are deserving—players Allan Caidic and the late Samboy Lim, and coaches Joe Lipa, Turo Valenzona and Dante Silverio—although one of them should have been feted much earlier. I refer to Silverio, whose sartorial tastes seriously rivals that of Armani’s, if not Versace’s.

Without Silverio, we would not have seen the birth of Toyota as a basketball power not only in the Philippines but in all of Asia.

Without Silverio, Toyota would have simply remained just that: the Philippines’ best-selling vehicle of all time.

And, yes, without Silverio, there would have been no Crispa mystique at all.

Crispa became dynastic and Toyota played a major role to that phenomenon.

Toyota it was that steadily stood gallantly as the perfect foe for Crispa in their storied rivalry that gripped Philippine sports for years from the Seventies to the Eighties.

Without Silverio as coach of Toyota, there would have been no maestro in Crispa coach Baby Dalupan.

Silverio was the losing Toyota mentor when Dalupan coached Crispa past the Comets en route to the Redmanizers’ first Grand Slam in 1976. Crispa’s second Slam came in 1983 under coach Tommy Manotoc.

Many Crispa-Toyota battles were considered classics, chiefly because both squads were adorned by the country’s top basketball players back then.

While Crispa prided itself with having such legends like Atoy Co, Philip Cezar, Abet Guidaben, Bernard Fabiosa, Freddie Hubalde, Epoy Alcantara, Rey Franco, Rudy Soriano, Rey Pages, Rudolf Kutch and the late Johnny Revilla, Toyota was celebrity-studded as it had Robert Jaworski, Ramon Fernandez, Francis Arnaiz, Abe King, the late Arnie Tuadles and Tino Reynoso, Pol Herrera, Alex Clarino, Gil Cortez, Ompong Segura, Oscar Rocha and the late Fort Acuna.

There was not a day that the Smart Araneta Coliseum was not packed to the rafters each time Crispa and Toyota met, be it a no-bearing game or a championship clash.

Dalupan is gone—bless his soul—but his legacy lives on. There has never been a coach way ahead of his time, Dalupan adroitly brushing aside coaching science in favor of his trademark street-smart ways.

Silverio became fodder to Dalupan’s no-pentel-fueled-board, situational coaching.

While its coming is a bit late, the trophy is still much appreciated—Silverio being a legend in his own right. Good job, Nelson (Beltran, PSA president).

I was with Caidic and Samboy Lim in Girona, Spain, during the 1985 World Club Championships, with Lipa in the 1986 Bangkok ABC and with Valenzona in the 1987 Taipei Invitational.

Every minute spent with them is as precious as gold. And, as memories are forever, my friendship with them burns ever so bright.

THAT’S IT Up to now, it boggles the mind that a weight category in the Olympic Games can be scrapped in the wink of an eye—sans explanation. Thus, Hidilyn Diaz’s 55-kg gold-producing class is gone, replaced by 59-kg. Let’s pray she hurdles the qualifiers soon and proceeds to win her second Olympic gold in Paris this year.